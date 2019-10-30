TTM Technologies Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $15.87 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $27.00 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $38.90 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $716.82 million from $755.84 million last year.

TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $38.90 Mln. vs. $55.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $716.82 Mln vs. $755.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $640 - $680 Mln

