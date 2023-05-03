TTM Technologies Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TTM Technologies (TTMI):

Earnings: -$5.81 million in Q1 vs. $17.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q1 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $18.65 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $544.44 million in Q1 vs. $581.26 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.17 - $0.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $530 - $570 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.