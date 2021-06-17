TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shareholders Booked A 91% Gain In The Last Five Years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 91% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 29% over the last year.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

TTM Technologies has made a profit in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. So we might find other metrics can better explain the share price movements.

It is not great to see that revenue has dropped by 4.0% per year over five years. It certainly surprises us that the share price is up, but perhaps a closer examination of the data will yield answers.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:TTMI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

TTM Technologies provided a TSR of 29% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 14% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that TTM Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

