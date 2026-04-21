TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been TTM Technologies (TTMI). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 24.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $130.99 in the previous session. TTM has gained 82.3% since the start of the year compared to the 6% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 5.2% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 4, 2026, TTM reported EPS of $0.7 versus consensus estimate of $0.68.

For the current fiscal year, TTM is expected to post earnings of $3.25 per share on $3.39 in revenues. This represents a 32.11% change in EPS on a 16.49% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.72 per share on $3.97 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 45.23% and 17.37%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While TTM has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

TTM has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 38.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 32.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 35X versus its peer group's average of 20X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, TTM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if TTM fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though TTM shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does TTMI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of TTMI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). TEL has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. TE Connectivity Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 7.09%, and for the current fiscal year, TEL is expected to post earnings of $11.08 per share on revenue of $19.34 billion.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. have gained 23.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 22.36X and a P/CF of 21.17X.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry may rank in the bottom 59% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for TTMI and TEL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.