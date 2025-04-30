Stocks
TTMI

TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 14% Revenue Growth and Record Non-GAAP EPS

April 30, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

TTM Technologies reported Q1 2025 net sales of $648.7 million, a 14% year-on-year increase, with record non-GAAP EPS of $0.50.

Quiver AI Summary

TTM Technologies, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a year-on-year revenue increase of 14% to $648.7 million and a GAAP net income of $32.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. The company achieved a record non-GAAP net income of $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, along with an adjusted EBITDA of $99.5 million, reflecting a strong operating margin of 10.5%. CEO Tom Edman highlighted robust demand in the Aerospace, Defense, and Data Center markets, driven by advances in generative AI. TTM also reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10 and a backlog of $1.55 billion for its Aerospace and Defense programs. Looking ahead, the company expects revenues in Q2 2025 to range between $650 million and $690 million, with non-GAAP net income per share projected between $0.49 and $0.55. A conference call is scheduled to further discuss these results and the company's outlook.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales of $648.7 million represent a 14% year-on-year increase, indicating strong demand in key market segments.
  • Non-GAAP net income reached a record high for a first quarter at $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, reflecting effective cost management and revenue growth.
  • GAAP operating income improved significantly to $50.3 million, a notable increase from $17.1 million in the previous year, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.
  • The company's Aerospace and Defense program backlog stands at $1.55 billion, suggesting strong future revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Cash usage from operations was $10.7 million due to an increase in working capital, indicating potential liquidity concerns.
  • Free cash flow was significantly negative at $(73.9 million), which could signal financial stress or insufficient cash generation.
  • Guidance for the second quarter suggests uncertainty in predicting non-GAAP net income, which may raise investor apprehension about future earnings stability.

FAQ

What were TTM Technologies' net sales for Q1 2025?

TTM Technologies reported net sales of $648.7 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did TTM's earnings per diluted share change in Q1 2025?

TTM's GAAP earnings per diluted share increased to $0.31, while non-GAAP earnings reached a record $0.50.

What is the business outlook for TTM in Q2 2025?

TTM estimates revenues for Q2 2025 will be between $650 million and $690 million.

What factors contributed to TTM's revenue growth in Q1 2025?

Revenue growth was driven by demand in Aerospace, Defense, and Data Center Computing sectors, and by generative AI.

Where can I access the replay of TTM's Q1 2025 earnings webcast?

The replay of the webcast will be accessible on TTM's website for one week following the live event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) sold 24,792 shares for an estimated $633,594
  • DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,028 shares for an estimated $625,840.
  • DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $395,085
  • SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,400 shares for an estimated $301,943.
  • CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $283,225.
  • TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743
  • JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150.
  • DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) sold 3,848 shares for an estimated $100,101
  • ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,104 shares for an estimated $27,078.
  • STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160
  • TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TTMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) today reported results for the first quarter 2025, which ended on March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Highlights




  • Net sales were $648.7 million, up 14% year on year


  • GAAP net income of $32.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share


  • Non-GAAP net income of $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, a record high for a first quarter


  • Cash usage from operations of $10.7 million due to an increase in working capital


  • Book to bill of 1.10 for the first quarter


  • A&D program backlog $1.55 billion




First Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results



Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $648.7 million, compared to $570.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $50.3 million compared to GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 of $17.1 million.



GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $32.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.




First Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $29.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025 was $99.5 million, or 15.3% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $70.5 million, or 12.4% of sales for the first quarter of 2024.



“We delivered a strong quarter with revenues and non-GAAP EPS above the high end of the guided range. Revenues grew 14% year on year due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense, Data Center Computing and Networking end markets, the latter two being driven by generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Non-GAAP operating margins were 10.5%, up 340 basis points year on year, and were double digit for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting continued solid execution, particularly in a normally challenging first quarter. Finally, non-GAAP EPS was a record high for a first quarter at $0.50 per diluted share,” concluded Mr. Edman.




Business Outlook



For the second quarter of 2025, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $650 million to $690 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.49 to $0.55 per diluted share.



With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.




Live Webcast/Conference Call



TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2025 results and the second quarter 2025 outlook on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.



Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link


TTM Technologies, Inc. first quarter 2025 conference call


. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link


TTM Technologies Inc. first quarter 2025 webcast


. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.




To Access a Replay of the Webcast



The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at


TTM Technologies Inc. first quarter 2025 webcast


.




About TTM



TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, RF components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at

www.ttm.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.




About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating margins, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.



A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.



- Tables Follow -










































































































































































































































































































































































TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.


Selected Unaudited Financial Information


(In thousands, except per share data)










CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
First Quarter



2025



2024













Net sales
$
648,668


$
570,113

Cost of goods sold

517,696



466,394





Gross profit

130,972



103,719





Operating expenses:



Selling and marketing

21,271



20,294

General and administrative

43,774



43,670

Research and development

8,064



7,321

Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

6,889



11,429

Restructuring charges

714



3,938

Total operating expenses

80,712



86,652





Operating income

50,260



17,067





Interest expense

(11,464
)


(12,324
)

Other, net

2,195



9,326





Income before income taxes

40,991



14,069

Income tax provision

(8,813
)


(3,603
)





Net income
$
32,178


$
10,466





Earnings per share:



Basic
$
0.32


$
0.10

Diluted

0.31



0.10





Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:



Basic

101,866



101,952

Diluted

104,530



104,098





Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:





Weighted-average shares outstanding

101,866



101,952

Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options

2,664



2,146

Diluted shares

104,530



104,098






















































































































































































SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
March 31, 2025

December 30, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents
$
411,260


$
503,932

Accounts receivable, net

496,216



448,611

Contract assets

378,215



381,382

Inventories

246,837



224,985

Total current assets

1,584,348



1,606,744

Property, plant and equipment, net

888,086



869,957

Operating lease right-of-use assets

78,076



78,252

Other non-current assets

904,089



917,541

Total assets

3,454,599



3,472,494





Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
$
3,800


$
3,795

Accounts payable

395,127



406,221

Total current liabilities

764,536



809,054

Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs

913,846



914,359

Total long-term liabilities

1,103,062



1,099,616

Total stockholders' equity

1,587,001



1,563,824

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

3,454,599



3,472,494






























































































































































































































SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
First Quarter



2025



2024

Gross margin

20.2
%


18.2
%

Operating margin

7.7
%


3.0
%





End Market Breakdown:




First Quarter



2025



2024

Aerospace and Defense

47
%


46
%

Automotive

11
%


13
%

Data Center Computing

21
%


21
%

Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation

13
%


14
%

Networking

8
%


6
%





Stock-based Compensation:




First Quarter

Amount included in:

2025



2024

Cost of goods sold
$
2,673


$
2,029

Selling and marketing

932



868

General and administrative

4,872



3,595

Research and development

310



295

Total stock-based compensation expense
$
8,787


$
6,787






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RECONCILIATIONS



1
First Quarter



2025



2024





Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation

2

:



GAAP gross profit
$
130,972


$
103,719

Add back item:



Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

2,335



2,336

Stock-based compensation

2,673



2,029

Unrealized gain on commodity hedge

(776
)


(752
)

Other charges

-



(162
)

Non-GAAP gross profit
$
135,204


$
107,170

Non-GAAP gross margin

20.8
%


18.8
%





Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation

3

:



GAAP operating income
$
50,260


$
17,067

Add back items:



Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

9,224



13,765

Stock-based compensation

8,787



6,787

Unrealized gain on commodity hedge

(776
)


(752
)

Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

714



3,826

Non-GAAP operating income
$
68,209


$
40,693

Non-GAAP operating margin

10.5
%


7.1
%





Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation

4

:



GAAP net income
$
32,178


$
10,466

Add back items:



Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

9,224



13,765

Stock-based compensation

8,787



6,787

Non-cash interest expense

531



518

Unrealized gain on commodity hedge

(776
)


(752
)

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange

2,214



(4,277
)

Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

714



3,738

Income taxes

5

(440
)


(1,136
)

Non-GAAP net income
$
52,432


$
29,109

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
0.50


$
0.28





Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

6

:



GAAP net income
$
32,178


$
10,466

Add back items:



Income tax provision

8,813



3,603

Interest expense

11,464



12,324

Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

9,224



13,765

Depreciation expense

26,863



24,696

Stock-based compensation

8,787



6,787

Unrealized gain on commodity hedge

(776
)


(752
)

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange

2,214



(4,277
)

Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

714



3,900

Adjusted EBITDA
$
99,481


$
70,512

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.3
%


12.4
%





Free cash flow reconciliation:



Operating cash flow
$
(10,655
)

$
43,895

Capital expenditures, net

(63,220
)


(49,296
)

Free cash flow
$
(73,875
)

$
(5,401
)














































1

This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. Prior year results have been revised to exclude the impact of unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA - refer to the revised historical non-GAAP financial information in the Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2025 for further information.



2

Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, and other charges.



3

Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.



4

This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.



5

Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.



6

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income tax provision, interest expense, amortization of definite-lived intangibles, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.



Contact:


Sameer Desai,


Vice President, Corporate


Development & Investor Relations


Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com


714-327-3050






