TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 14% Revenue Growth and Record Non-GAAP EPS

TTM Technologies reported Q1 2025 net sales of $648.7 million, a 14% year-on-year increase, with record non-GAAP EPS of $0.50.

Quiver AI Summary

TTM Technologies, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a year-on-year revenue increase of 14% to $648.7 million and a GAAP net income of $32.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. The company achieved a record non-GAAP net income of $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, along with an adjusted EBITDA of $99.5 million, reflecting a strong operating margin of 10.5%. CEO Tom Edman highlighted robust demand in the Aerospace, Defense, and Data Center markets, driven by advances in generative AI. TTM also reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10 and a backlog of $1.55 billion for its Aerospace and Defense programs. Looking ahead, the company expects revenues in Q2 2025 to range between $650 million and $690 million, with non-GAAP net income per share projected between $0.49 and $0.55. A conference call is scheduled to further discuss these results and the company's outlook.

Potential Positives

Net sales of $648.7 million represent a 14% year-on-year increase, indicating strong demand in key market segments.

Non-GAAP net income reached a record high for a first quarter at $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, reflecting effective cost management and revenue growth.

GAAP operating income improved significantly to $50.3 million, a notable increase from $17.1 million in the previous year, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.

The company's Aerospace and Defense program backlog stands at $1.55 billion, suggesting strong future revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

Cash usage from operations was $10.7 million due to an increase in working capital, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

Free cash flow was significantly negative at $(73.9 million), which could signal financial stress or insufficient cash generation.

Guidance for the second quarter suggests uncertainty in predicting non-GAAP net income, which may raise investor apprehension about future earnings stability.

FAQ

What were TTM Technologies' net sales for Q1 2025?

TTM Technologies reported net sales of $648.7 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did TTM's earnings per diluted share change in Q1 2025?

TTM's GAAP earnings per diluted share increased to $0.31, while non-GAAP earnings reached a record $0.50.

What is the business outlook for TTM in Q2 2025?

TTM estimates revenues for Q2 2025 will be between $650 million and $690 million.

What factors contributed to TTM's revenue growth in Q1 2025?

Revenue growth was driven by demand in Aerospace, Defense, and Data Center Computing sectors, and by generative AI.

Where can I access the replay of TTM's Q1 2025 earnings webcast?

The replay of the webcast will be accessible on TTM's website for one week following the live event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) sold 24,792 shares for an estimated $633,594

DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,028 shares for an estimated $625,840 .

. DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $395,085

SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,400 shares for an estimated $301,943 .

. CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $283,225 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743

JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150 .

. DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) sold 3,848 shares for an estimated $100,101

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,104 shares for an estimated $27,078 .

. STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TTMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTMI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTMI forecast page.

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) today reported results for the first quarter 2025, which ended on March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Net sales were $648.7 million, up 14% year on year



Net sales were $648.7 million, up 14% year on year



GAAP net income of $32.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share



GAAP net income of $32.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income of $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, a record high for a first quarter



Non-GAAP net income of $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, a record high for a first quarter



Cash usage from operations of $10.7 million due to an increase in working capital



Cash usage from operations of $10.7 million due to an increase in working capital



Book to bill of 1.10 for the first quarter



Book to bill of 1.10 for the first quarter



A&D program backlog $1.55 billion









First Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results







Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $648.7 million, compared to $570.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.





GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $50.3 million compared to GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 of $17.1 million.





GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $32.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.







First Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results







On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $29.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025 was $99.5 million, or 15.3% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $70.5 million, or 12.4% of sales for the first quarter of 2024.





“We delivered a strong quarter with revenues and non-GAAP EPS above the high end of the guided range. Revenues grew 14% year on year due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense, Data Center Computing and Networking end markets, the latter two being driven by generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Non-GAAP operating margins were 10.5%, up 340 basis points year on year, and were double digit for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting continued solid execution, particularly in a normally challenging first quarter. Finally, non-GAAP EPS was a record high for a first quarter at $0.50 per diluted share,” concluded Mr. Edman.







Business Outlook







For the second quarter of 2025, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $650 million to $690 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.49 to $0.55 per diluted share.





With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.







Live Webcast/Conference Call







TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2025 results and the second quarter 2025 outlook on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.





Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link





TTM Technologies, Inc. first quarter 2025 conference call





. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link





TTM Technologies Inc. first quarter 2025 webcast





. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.







To Access a Replay of the Webcast







The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at





TTM Technologies Inc. first quarter 2025 webcast





.







About TTM







TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, RF components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at



www.ttm.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.







About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating margins, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.





A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.





- Tables Follow -



















TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.













Selected Unaudited Financial Information













(In thousands, except per share data)





















































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







First Quarter

















2025

















2024









































































Net sales





$





648,668













$





570,113













Cost of goods sold









517,696

















466,394

































Gross profit









130,972

















103,719

































Operating expenses:





















Selling and marketing









21,271

















20,294













General and administrative









43,774

















43,670













Research and development









8,064

















7,321













Amortization of definite-lived intangibles









6,889

















11,429













Restructuring charges









714

















3,938













Total operating expenses









80,712

















86,652

































Operating income









50,260

















17,067

































Interest expense









(11,464





)













(12,324





)









Other, net









2,195

















9,326

































Income before income taxes









40,991

















14,069













Income tax provision









(8,813





)













(3,603





)





























Net income





$





32,178













$





10,466

































Earnings per share:





















Basic





$





0.32













$





0.10













Diluted









0.31

















0.10

































Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:





















Basic









101,866

















101,952













Diluted









104,530

















104,098

































Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:





























Weighted-average shares outstanding









101,866

















101,952













Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options









2,664

















2,146













Diluted shares









104,530

















104,098































SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA







March 31, 2025









December 30, 2024









Cash and cash equivalents





$





411,260













$





503,932













Accounts receivable, net









496,216

















448,611













Contract assets









378,215

















381,382













Inventories









246,837

















224,985













Total current assets









1,584,348

















1,606,744













Property, plant and equipment, net









888,086

















869,957













Operating lease right-of-use assets









78,076

















78,252













Other non-current assets









904,089

















917,541













Total assets









3,454,599

















3,472,494

































Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt





$





3,800













$





3,795













Accounts payable









395,127

















406,221













Total current liabilities









764,536

















809,054













Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs









913,846

















914,359













Total long-term liabilities









1,103,062

















1,099,616













Total stockholders' equity









1,587,001

















1,563,824













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









3,454,599

















3,472,494







































































SUPPLEMENTAL DATA







First Quarter

















2025

















2024













Gross margin









20.2





%













18.2





%









Operating margin









7.7





%













3.0





%





























End Market Breakdown:

























First Quarter

















2025

















2024













Aerospace and Defense









47





%













46





%









Automotive









11





%













13





%









Data Center Computing









21





%













21





%









Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation









13





%













14





%









Networking









8





%













6





%





























Stock-based Compensation:

























First Quarter









Amount included in:









2025

















2024













Cost of goods sold





$





2,673













$





2,029













Selling and marketing









932

















868













General and administrative









4,872

















3,595













Research and development









310

















295













Total stock-based compensation expense





$





8,787













$





6,787







































































RECONCILIATIONS







1









First Quarter

















2025

















2024

































Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation



2



:





















GAAP gross profit





$





130,972













$





103,719













Add back item:





















Amortization of definite-lived intangibles









2,335

















2,336













Stock-based compensation









2,673

















2,029













Unrealized gain on commodity hedge









(776





)













(752





)









Other charges









-

















(162





)









Non-GAAP gross profit





$





135,204













$





107,170













Non-GAAP gross margin









20.8





%













18.8





%





























Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation



3



:





















GAAP operating income





$





50,260













$





17,067













Add back items:





















Amortization of definite-lived intangibles









9,224

















13,765













Stock-based compensation









8,787

















6,787













Unrealized gain on commodity hedge









(776





)













(752





)









Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges









714

















3,826













Non-GAAP operating income





$





68,209













$





40,693













Non-GAAP operating margin









10.5





%













7.1





%





























Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation



4



:





















GAAP net income





$





32,178













$





10,466













Add back items:





















Amortization of definite-lived intangibles









9,224

















13,765













Stock-based compensation









8,787

















6,787













Non-cash interest expense









531

















518













Unrealized gain on commodity hedge









(776





)













(752





)









Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange









2,214

















(4,277





)









Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges









714

















3,738













Income taxes



5











(440





)













(1,136





)









Non-GAAP net income





$





52,432













$





29,109













Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share





$





0.50













$





0.28

































Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation



6



:





















GAAP net income





$





32,178













$





10,466













Add back items:





















Income tax provision









8,813

















3,603













Interest expense









11,464

















12,324













Amortization of definite-lived intangibles









9,224

















13,765













Depreciation expense









26,863

















24,696













Stock-based compensation









8,787

















6,787













Unrealized gain on commodity hedge









(776





)













(752





)









Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange









2,214

















(4,277





)









Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges









714

















3,900













Adjusted EBITDA





$





99,481













$





70,512













Adjusted EBITDA margin









15.3





%













12.4





%





























Free cash flow reconciliation:





















Operating cash flow





$





(10,655





)









$





43,895













Capital expenditures, net









(63,220





)













(49,296





)









Free cash flow





$





(73,875





)









$





(5,401





)



























1



This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. Prior year results have been revised to exclude the impact of unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA - refer to the revised historical non-GAAP financial information in the Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2025 for further information.



















2



Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, and other charges.



















3



Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.



















4



This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.



















5



Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.



















6



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income tax provision, interest expense, amortization of definite-lived intangibles, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

















Contact:





Sameer Desai,





Vice President, Corporate





Development & Investor Relations





Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com





714-327-3050



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.