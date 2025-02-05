News & Insights

TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

February 05, 2025 — 04:14 pm EST

TTM Technologies reports Q4 2024 sales of $651 million, with GAAP net income of $5.2 million and significant growth in key sectors.

Quiver AI Summary

TTM Technologies, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, showcasing significant growth. For Q4 2024, net sales reached $651 million, a notable increase from $569 million in Q4 2023, with a GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, affected by a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge. Non-GAAP net income was $62.8 million, translating to $0.60 per diluted share, indicating strong operational performance. The company highlighted a record aerospace and defense backlog of $1.56 billion and record revenues from its data center computing segment, now representing 22% of total revenues. For the full year 2024, TTM's net sales rose 9.4% to $2.4 billion, resulting in a GAAP net income of $56.3 million compared to a net loss the prior year. The company anticipates Q1 2025 revenues to be between $600 million and $640 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share to range from $0.37 to $0.43, while also emphasizing its commitment to maintaining a solid balance sheet.

Potential Positives

  • TTM Technologies reported a record A&D program backlog of $1.56 billion, highlighting strong demand and future growth potential in the aerospace and defense sector.
  • Fourth quarter net sales reached $651.0 million, a notable increase from $569.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, indicating strong revenue growth.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter increased to $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $43.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, demonstrating improved profitability.
  • TTM generated $236.9 million in operating cash flow for the full year 2024, which allowed the company to strengthen its balance sheet and return capital to shareholders through stock buybacks.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was significantly lower at $9 million compared to $34.6 million in the same quarter of 2023, largely due to a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.
  • GAAP net income decreased to $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, down from $17.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting a substantial decline in profitability.
  • The company highlighted uncertainties in predicting future GAAP net income, citing difficulties due to highly variable factors beyond their control, which raises concerns about the reliability of their financial outlook.

FAQ

What are TTM Technologies' fourth quarter 2024 results?

TTM reported net sales of $651.0 million with a GAAP net income of $5.2 million for Q4 2024.


How did TTM Technologies perform in fiscal year 2024?

TTM's net sales increased to $2.4 billion, marking a 9.4% growth compared to fiscal year 2023.


What is TTM's outlook for the first quarter of 2025?

TTM estimates revenues between $600 million and $640 million for Q1 2025, with non-GAAP net income forecasted at $0.37 to $0.43 per share.


What drove TTM's revenue growth in 2024?

Revenue growth in 2024 was primarily driven by demand in Aerospace and Defense, plus Data Center Computing spurred by generative AI.


When will TTM host a conference call about its results?

TTM will host a conference call on February 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, which ended on December 30, 2024.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights




  • Net sales were $651.0 million


  • GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $14.1 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange gain


  • Non-GAAP net income was $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, inclusive of a $14.1 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange gain


  • Cash flow from operations was $86.1 million, or 13.2% of sales


  • Book to bill of 1.09 for the fourth quarter


  • A&D program backlog a record $1.56 billion


  • Data Center Computing revenues a record 22% of total company revenues






Fourth Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results



Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $651.0 million, compared to $569.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment compared to GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $34.6 million.



GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment, compared to GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $17.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $14.1 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain, compared to a $7.0 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $43.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $14.1 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain, compared to a $7.0 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $108.7 million, or 16.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $80.9 million, or 14.2% of sales for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $14.1 million foreign exchange gain, compared to a $7.0 million foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.



“We delivered a solid quarter with revenues and non-GAAP EPS above the high end of the guided range. Revenues reflected the fourth consecutive quarter of year on year growth due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense, Data Center Computing and Networking end markets, the latter two being driven by generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Operating margins were double digit for the second consecutive quarter and reflected continued solid execution. In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 13.2% of revenues enabling the company to maintain a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x,” concluded Mr. Edman.




Full Year 2024 Results



Net sales for 2024 increased to $2.4 billion from $2.2 billion in 2023, a 9.4% increase.



GAAP operating income for 2024 was $116.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This compares to a GAAP operating income for 2023 of $42.3 million, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.



GAAP net income for 2024 was $56.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This compares to a GAAP net loss for 2023 of $18.7 million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for 2024 was $178.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. This compares to 2023 non-GAAP net income of $139.5 million, or $1.33 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $352.5 million, or 14.4% of net sales, compared to $298.2 million, or 13.4% of net sales, for 2023.



"Our employees delivered outstanding results in 2024 for TTM. Revenue growth of 9.4% was driven by generative AI in the Data Center Computing market and continued strength in the Aerospace and Defense market. Revenue fall through, favorable product mix, and improved execution helped to grow margins and non-GAAP EPS year on year," continued Edman. “We continue to execute on our strategic priorities by growing Aerospace and Defense revenues 12% year on year, opening a new manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia, supporting customer supply chain resiliency needs and starting construction on a new ultra-HDI manufacturing facility in Syracuse, New York. Finally, in 2024, we generated $236.9 million in operating cash flow which enabled us to strengthen our balance sheet, refinance our Term Loan, and return $34.5 million of capital to our shareholders through our stock buy back program.”




Business Outlook



For the first quarter of 2025, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $600 million to $640 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.37 to $0.43 per diluted share.



With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.




Live Webcast/Conference Call



TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results and the first quarter 2025 outlook on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.



Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link


TTM Technologies, Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 conference call


. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link


TTM Technologies Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 webcast


. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.




To Access a Replay of the Webcast



The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at


TTM Technologies Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 webcast


.




About TTM



TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at


www.ttm.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.




About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.



A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







- Tables Follow -






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.


Selected Unaudited Financial Information


(In thousands, except per share data)


























CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Fourth Quarter

Full Year







2024



2023



2024



2023














Net sales

$
650,965


$
569,039


$
2,442,753


$
2,232,567


Cost of goods sold


524,424



453,671



1,965,378



1,819,299














Gross profit


126,541



115,368



477,375



413,268














Operating expenses:










Selling and marketing


19,977



18,677



80,030



76,922



General and administrative


45,266



37,802



170,107



149,631



Research and development


7,923



7,590



31,845



27,272



Amortization of definite-lived intangibles


6,914



11,430



35,550



48,675



Impairment of goodwill


32,600



-



32,600



44,100



Restructuring charges


4,833



5,291



11,200



24,352




Total operating expenses


117,513



80,790



361,332



370,952














Operating income


9,028



34,578



116,043



42,316














Interest expense


(11,204
)


(13,373
)


(47,515
)


(48,124
)


Loss on extinguishment of debt


-



-



-



(1,154
)


Gain on sale of subsidiary


-



-



-



1,270


Other, net


16,507



(3,321
)


15,421



5,989














Income before income taxes


14,331



17,884



83,949



297


Income tax provision


(9,161
)


(546
)


(27,650
)


(19,015
)














Net income (loss)

$
5,170


$
17,338


$
56,299


$
(18,718
)














Earnings (loss) per share:










Basic

$
0.05


$
0.17


$
0.55


$
(0.18
)



Diluted


0.05



0.17



0.54



(0.18
)














Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:










Basic


101,981



102,327



101,781



102,744



Diluted


104,576



104,302



104,098



102,744














Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:









Weighted-average shares outstanding


101,981



102,327



101,781



102,744


Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options


2,595



1,975



2,317



-


Diluted shares


104,576



104,302



104,098



102,744























































































































































































































SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA







December 30, 2024

January 1, 2024


Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

$
503,932

$
450,208


Accounts and notes receivable, net


448,611


413,557


Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property


-


6,737


Contract assets


381,382


292,050


Inventories


224,985


213,075


Total current assets


1,606,744


1,429,687


Property, plant and equipment, net


869,957


807,667


Operating lease right of use asset


78,252


86,286


Other non-current assets


917,541


1,000,023


Total assets


3,472,494


3,323,663








Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

$
3,795

$
3,500


Accounts payable


406,221


334,609


Total current liabilities


809,054


703,984


Debt, net of discount


914,359


914,336


Total long-term liabilities


1,099,616


1,108,640


Total equity


1,563,824


1,511,039


Total liabilities and equity


3,472,494


3,323,663





























































































































































































































































































































































































SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

Fourth Quarter

Full Year






2024

2023

2024

2023


Gross margin


19.4
%


20.3
%

19.5
%

18.5
%


Operating margin


1.4
%


6.1
%

4.8
%

1.9
%














End Market Breakdown:













Fourth Quarter









2024

2023






Aerospace and Defense


47
%


46
%






Automotive


11
%


15
%






Data Center Computing


22
%


17
%






Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation


13
%


16
%






Networking


7
%


6
%

















Stock-based Compensation:













Fourth Quarter






Amount included in:

2024

2023







Cost of goods sold

$
2,653


$
2,084








Selling and marketing


1,054



878








General and administrative


4,067



2,891








Research and development


309



306








Total stock-based compensation expense

$
8,083


$
6,159





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RECONCILIATIONS



1

Fourth Quarter

Full Year






2024

2023

2024

2023














Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation

2

:










GAAP gross profit

$
126,541


$
115,368


$
477,375


$
413,268



Add back item:











Amortization of definite-lived intangibles


2,336



2,335



9,342



12,901




Stock-based compensation


2,653



2,084



9,342



7,455




Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge


1,635



(701
)


370



(1,192
)




Purchase accounting related inventory markup


-



-



-



327




Other charges


-



1,950



709



5,324



Non-GAAP gross profit

$
133,165


$
121,036


$
497,138


$
438,083



Non-GAAP gross margin


20.5
%


21.3
%


20.4
%


19.6
%














Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation

3

:










GAAP operating income

$
9,028


$
34,578


$
116,043


$
42,316



Add back items:











Amortization of definite-lived intangibles


9,250



13,765



44,892



61,576




Stock-based compensation


8,083



6,159



29,780



22,887




Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment


(1,249
)


-



(15,669
)


(195
)




Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge


1,635



(701
)


370



(1,192
)




Purchase accounting related inventory markup


-



-



-



327




Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges


39,018



7,241



58,324



72,654



Non-GAAP operating income

$
65,765


$
61,042


$
233,740


$
198,373



Non-GAAP operating margin


10.1
%


10.7
%


9.6
%


8.9
%














Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation

4

:










GAAP net income (loss)

$
5,170


$
17,338


$
56,299


$
(18,718
)



Add back items:











Amortization of definite-lived intangibles


9,250



13,765



44,892



61,576




Stock-based compensation


8,083



6,159



29,780



22,887




Non-cash interest expense


525



478



2,042



2,204




Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment


(1,249
)


-



(15,669
)


(195
)




Loss on extinguishment of debt


-



-



-



1,154




Gain on sale of subsidiary


-



-



-



(1,270
)




Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge


1,635



(701
)


370



(1,192
)




Purchase accounting related inventory markup


-



-



-



327




Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges


39,018



7,241



58,324



72,654




Income taxes

5


375



(1,314
)


2,352



113



Non-GAAP net income

$
62,807


$
42,966


$
178,390


$
139,540



Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$
0.60


$
0.41


$
1.71


$
1.33














Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:










GAAP diluted number of shares


104,576



104,302



104,098



102,744



Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options


-



-



-



1,851



Non-GAAP diluted number of shares


104,576



104,302



104,098



104,595














Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

6

:










GAAP net income (loss)

$
5,170


$
17,338


$
56,299


$
(18,718
)



Add back items:











Income tax provision


9,161



546



27,650



19,015




Interest expense


11,204



13,373



47,515



48,124




Amortization of definite-lived intangibles


9,250



13,765



44,892



61,576




Depreciation expense


26,524



25,095



105,233



99,155




Stock-based compensation


8,083



6,159



29,780



22,887




Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment


(1,249
)


-



(15,669
)


(195
)




Loss on extinguishment of debt


-



-



-



1,154




Gain on sale of subsidiary


-



-



-



(1,270
)




Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge


1,635



(701
)


370



(1,192
)




Purchase accounting related inventory markup


-



-



-



327




Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges


38,966



5,291



56,439



67,330



Adjusted EBITDA

$
108,744


$
80,866


$
352,509


$
298,193



Adjusted EBITDA margin


16.7
%


14.2
%


14.4
%


13.4
%














Free cash flow reconciliation:










Operating cash flow

$
86,054


$
47,470


$
236,894


$
187,284



Capital expenditures, net


(52,761
)


(45,954
)


(152,871
)


(159,737
)



Free cash flow

$
33,293


$
1,516


$
84,023


$
27,547





















































1

This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.





2

Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, and other charges.





3

Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.





4

This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.





5

Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.





6

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.


REVISED HISTORICAL Selected Unaudited Financial Information


(In thousands, except per share data)
















































REVISED HISTORICAL RECONCILIATIONS



1
Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Full Year 2023
Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Full Year 2024

























Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation

2

:





















GAAP net income (loss)
$
(5,814
)

$
6,824


$
(37,066
)

$
17,338


$
(18,718
)

$
10,466


$
26,352


$
14,311


$
5,170


$
56,299



Add back items:






















Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

27,772



6,275



13,764



13,765



61,576



13,765



12,591



9,286



9,250



44,892




Stock-based compensation

5,240



5,121



6,367



6,159



22,887



6,787



6,580



8,330



8,083



29,780




Non-cash interest expense

727



497



502



478



2,204



518



506



493



525



2,042




Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(173
)


(22
)


-



-



(195
)


-



(14,420
)


-



(1,249
)


(15,669
)




Loss on extinguishment of debt

-



1,154



-



-



1,154



-



-



-



-



-




(Gain) loss on sale of subsidiary

(1,339
)


69



-



-



(1,270
)


-



-



-



-



-




Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge

(2,128
)


867



770



(701
)


(1,192
)


(752
)


(434
)


(79
)


1,635



370




Purchase accounting related inventory markup

163



164



-



-



327



-



-



-



-



-




Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

5,944



12,277



47,192



7,241



72,654



3,738



11,308



4,260



39,018



58,324




Income taxes

3

(11,744
)


(182
)


13,353



(1,314
)


113



(1,735
)


(2,352
)


6,064



375



2,352



Non-GAAP net income - AS REPORTED
$
18,648


$
33,044


$
44,882


$
42,966


$
139,540


$
32,787


$
40,131


$
42,665


$
62,807


$
178,390



Adjust for unrealized foreign exchange:






















Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange

(2,419
)


(2,216
)


570



5,026



961



(4,277
)


79



16,207



(13,048
)


(1,039
)




Income taxes

3

411



377



(178
)


(724
)


(114
)


599



(11
)


(2,089
)


1,630



129



Non-GAAP net income - AS ADJUSTED
$
16,640


$
31,205


$
45,274


$
47,268


$
140,387


$
29,109


$
40,199


$
56,783


$
51,389


$
177,480


























Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share - AS REPORTED
$
0.18


$
0.32


$
0.43


$
0.41


$
1.33


$
0.31


$
0.39


$
0.41


$
0.60


$
1.71




Impact from unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange (after tax)

(0.02
)


(0.02
)


0.00



0.04



0.01



(0.04
)


0.00



0.14



(0.11
)


(0.01
)



Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share - AS ADJUSTED
$
0.16


$
0.30


$
0.43


$
0.45


$
1.34


$
0.28


$
0.39


$
0.55


$
0.49


$
1.70

























Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:





















GAAP diluted number of shares

102,381



104,820



103,510



104,302



102,744



104,098



103,889



103,828



104,576



104,098



Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options

1,949



-



1,419



-



1,851



-



-



-



-



-



Non-GAAP diluted number of shares

104,330



104,820



104,929



104,302



104,595



104,098



103,889



103,828



104,576



104,098

























Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

4

:





















GAAP net income (loss)
$
(5,814
)

$
6,824


$
(37,066
)

$
17,338


$
(18,718
)

$
10,466


$
26,352


$
14,311


$
5,170


$
56,299



Add back items:






















Income tax provision (benefit)

(7,924
)


6,586



19,807



546



19,015



3,603



4,180



10,706



9,161



27,650




Interest expense

12,807



11,843



10,101



13,373



48,124



12,324



12,219



11,768



11,204



47,515




Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

27,772



6,275



13,764



13,765



61,576



13,765



12,591



9,286



9,250



44,892




Depreciation expense

25,253



24,937



23,870



25,095



99,155



24,696



26,184



27,829



26,524



105,233




Stock-based compensation

5,240



5,121



6,367



6,159



22,887



6,787



6,580



8,330



8,083



29,780




Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(173
)


(22
)


-



-



(195
)


-



(14,420
)


-



(1,249
)


(15,669
)




Loss on extinguishment of debt

-



1,154



-



-



1,154



-



-



-



-



-




(Gain) loss on sale of subsidiary

(1,339
)


69



-



-



(1,270
)


-



-



-



-



-




Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge

(2,128
)


867



770



(701
)


(1,192
)


(752
)


(434
)


(79
)


1,635



370




Purchase accounting related inventory markup

163



164



-



-



327



-



-



-



-



-




Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

4,668



10,904



46,467



5,291



67,330



3,900



11,308



2,265



38,966



56,439



Adjusted EBITDA - AS REPORTED
$
58,525


$
74,722


$
84,080


$
80,866


$
298,193


$
74,789


$
84,560


$
84,416


$
108,744


$
352,509



Adjusted EBITDA margin - AS REPORTED

10.7
%


13.7
%


14.7
%


14.2
%


13.4
%


13.1
%


14.0
%


13.7
%


16.7
%


14.4
%



Adjust for unrealized foreign exchange:






















Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange

(2,419
)


(2,216
)


570



5,026



961



(4,277
)


79



16,207



(13,048
)


(1,039
)



Adjusted EBITDA - AS ADJUSTED
$
56,106


$
72,506


$
84,650


$
85,892


$
299,154


$
70,512


$
84,639


$
100,623


$
95,696


$
351,470



Adjusted EBITDA margin - AS ADJUSTED

10.3
%


13.3
%


14.8
%


15.1
%


13.4
%


12.4
%


14.0
%


16.3
%


14.7
%


14.4
%

















































1

This information provides revised reconciliations of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. TTM has determined that it is appropriate to exclude the impact of unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses from its non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS. We believe the exclusion of these non-cash, non-operational, impacts from our non-GAAP financial measures will provide a more transparent and consistent measure of our core operating performance across reporting periods. Therefore, this schedule provides revised reconciliations to these non-GAAP measures which exclude the respective unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and each quarterly reporting period therein.The "AS REPORTED" lines reflect the respective non-GAAP measure as it was originally reported. The "AS ADJUSTED" lines reflect the results of the adjustments to exclude unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss from all periods presented. The first and second quarters and full year of fiscal year 2023 have also been recast to reclassify certain amounts between "Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment" and "Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges" in order to align with the current classifications of these respective amounts for comparative purposes.


























2

This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain (loss) on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. The "AS REPORTED" lines reflect the respective non-GAAP measure as it was originally reported. The "AS ADJUSTED" lines reflect the results of the adjustments to exclude unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss from all periods presented.


























3

Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.


























4

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, (gain) loss on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The "AS REPORTED" lines reflect the respective non-GAAP measure as it was originally reported. The "AS ADJUSTED" lines reflect the results of the adjustments to exclude unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss from all periods presented.



Contact:



Sameer Desai,


Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations


Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com


714-327-3050






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

