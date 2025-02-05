TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

TTM Technologies reports Q4 2024 sales of $651 million, with GAAP net income of $5.2 million and significant growth in key sectors.

Quiver AI Summary

TTM Technologies, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, showcasing significant growth. For Q4 2024, net sales reached $651 million, a notable increase from $569 million in Q4 2023, with a GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, affected by a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge. Non-GAAP net income was $62.8 million, translating to $0.60 per diluted share, indicating strong operational performance. The company highlighted a record aerospace and defense backlog of $1.56 billion and record revenues from its data center computing segment, now representing 22% of total revenues. For the full year 2024, TTM's net sales rose 9.4% to $2.4 billion, resulting in a GAAP net income of $56.3 million compared to a net loss the prior year. The company anticipates Q1 2025 revenues to be between $600 million and $640 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share to range from $0.37 to $0.43, while also emphasizing its commitment to maintaining a solid balance sheet.

Potential Positives

TTM Technologies reported a record A&D program backlog of $1.56 billion, highlighting strong demand and future growth potential in the aerospace and defense sector.

Fourth quarter net sales reached $651.0 million, a notable increase from $569.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, indicating strong revenue growth.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter increased to $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $43.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, demonstrating improved profitability.

TTM generated $236.9 million in operating cash flow for the full year 2024, which allowed the company to strengthen its balance sheet and return capital to shareholders through stock buybacks.

Potential Negatives

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was significantly lower at $9 million compared to $34.6 million in the same quarter of 2023, largely due to a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

GAAP net income decreased to $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, down from $17.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting a substantial decline in profitability.

The company highlighted uncertainties in predicting future GAAP net income, citing difficulties due to highly variable factors beyond their control, which raises concerns about the reliability of their financial outlook.

FAQ

What are TTM Technologies' fourth quarter 2024 results?

TTM reported net sales of $651.0 million with a GAAP net income of $5.2 million for Q4 2024.

How did TTM Technologies perform in fiscal year 2024?

TTM's net sales increased to $2.4 billion, marking a 9.4% growth compared to fiscal year 2023.

What is TTM's outlook for the first quarter of 2025?

TTM estimates revenues between $600 million and $640 million for Q1 2025, with non-GAAP net income forecasted at $0.37 to $0.43 per share.

What drove TTM's revenue growth in 2024?

Revenue growth in 2024 was primarily driven by demand in Aerospace and Defense, plus Data Center Computing spurred by generative AI.

When will TTM host a conference call about its results?

TTM will host a conference call on February 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $625,000 .

. DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $487,519 .

. SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,400 shares for an estimated $445,443 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743

JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150 .

. CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $125,727

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 644 shares for an estimated $14,966

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, which ended on December 30, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights









Net sales were $651.0 million



Net sales were $651.0 million



GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $14.1 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange gain



GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $14.1 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange gain



Non-GAAP net income was $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, inclusive of a $14.1 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange gain



Non-GAAP net income was $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, inclusive of a $14.1 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange gain



Cash flow from operations was $86.1 million, or 13.2% of sales



Cash flow from operations was $86.1 million, or 13.2% of sales



Book to bill of 1.09 for the fourth quarter



Book to bill of 1.09 for the fourth quarter



A&D program backlog a record $1.56 billion



A&D program backlog a record $1.56 billion



Data Center Computing revenues a record 22% of total company revenues













Fourth Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results







Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $651.0 million, compared to $569.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment compared to GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $34.6 million.





GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment, compared to GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $17.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $14.1 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain, compared to a $7.0 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results







On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $43.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $14.1 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain, compared to a $7.0 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $108.7 million, or 16.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $80.9 million, or 14.2% of sales for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $14.1 million foreign exchange gain, compared to a $7.0 million foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.





“We delivered a solid quarter with revenues and non-GAAP EPS above the high end of the guided range. Revenues reflected the fourth consecutive quarter of year on year growth due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense, Data Center Computing and Networking end markets, the latter two being driven by generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Operating margins were double digit for the second consecutive quarter and reflected continued solid execution. In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 13.2% of revenues enabling the company to maintain a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x,” concluded Mr. Edman.







Full Year 2024 Results







Net sales for 2024 increased to $2.4 billion from $2.2 billion in 2023, a 9.4% increase.





GAAP operating income for 2024 was $116.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This compares to a GAAP operating income for 2023 of $42.3 million, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.





GAAP net income for 2024 was $56.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This compares to a GAAP net loss for 2023 of $18.7 million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.





On a non-GAAP basis, net income for 2024 was $178.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. This compares to 2023 non-GAAP net income of $139.5 million, or $1.33 per diluted share.





Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $352.5 million, or 14.4% of net sales, compared to $298.2 million, or 13.4% of net sales, for 2023.





"Our employees delivered outstanding results in 2024 for TTM. Revenue growth of 9.4% was driven by generative AI in the Data Center Computing market and continued strength in the Aerospace and Defense market. Revenue fall through, favorable product mix, and improved execution helped to grow margins and non-GAAP EPS year on year," continued Edman. “We continue to execute on our strategic priorities by growing Aerospace and Defense revenues 12% year on year, opening a new manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia, supporting customer supply chain resiliency needs and starting construction on a new ultra-HDI manufacturing facility in Syracuse, New York. Finally, in 2024, we generated $236.9 million in operating cash flow which enabled us to strengthen our balance sheet, refinance our Term Loan, and return $34.5 million of capital to our shareholders through our stock buy back program.”







Business Outlook







For the first quarter of 2025, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $600 million to $640 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.37 to $0.43 per diluted share.





With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.







Live Webcast/Conference Call







TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results and the first quarter 2025 outlook on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.





Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link





TTM Technologies, Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 conference call





. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link





TTM Technologies Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 webcast





. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.







To Access a Replay of the Webcast







The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at





TTM Technologies Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 webcast





.







About TTM







TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at





www.ttm.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.







About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.





A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.









- Tables Follow -























TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.





















Selected Unaudited Financial Information













(In thousands, except per share data)





















































































































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











Fourth Quarter









Full Year

































2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





































































Net sales









$





650,965













$





569,039













$





2,442,753













$





2,232,567

















Cost of goods sold













524,424

















453,671

















1,965,378

















1,819,299





































































Gross profit













126,541

















115,368

















477,375

















413,268





































































Operating expenses:

















































Selling and marketing













19,977

















18,677

















80,030

















76,922





















General and administrative













45,266

















37,802

















170,107

















149,631





















Research and development













7,923

















7,590

















31,845

















27,272





















Amortization of definite-lived intangibles













6,914

















11,430

















35,550

















48,675





















Impairment of goodwill













32,600

















-

















32,600

















44,100





















Restructuring charges













4,833

















5,291

















11,200

















24,352

























Total operating expenses













117,513

















80,790

















361,332

















370,952





































































Operating income













9,028

















34,578

















116,043

















42,316





































































Interest expense













(11,204





)













(13,373





)













(47,515





)













(48,124





)













Loss on extinguishment of debt













-

















-

















-

















(1,154





)













Gain on sale of subsidiary













-

















-

















-

















1,270

















Other, net













16,507

















(3,321





)













15,421

















5,989





































































Income before income taxes













14,331

















17,884

















83,949

















297

















Income tax provision













(9,161





)













(546





)













(27,650





)













(19,015





)

































































Net income (loss)









$





5,170













$





17,338













$





56,299













$





(18,718





)

































































Earnings (loss) per share:

















































Basic









$





0.05













$





0.17













$





0.55













$





(0.18





)

















Diluted













0.05

















0.17

















0.54

















(0.18





)

































































Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:

















































Basic













101,981

















102,327

















101,781

















102,744





















Diluted













104,576

















104,302

















104,098

















102,744





































































Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:













































Weighted-average shares outstanding













101,981

















102,327

















101,781

















102,744

















Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options













2,595

















1,975

















2,317

















-

















Diluted shares













104,576

















104,302

















104,098

















102,744























































SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA







































December 30, 2024









January 1, 2024













Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash









$





503,932









$





450,208













Accounts and notes receivable, net













448,611













413,557













Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property













-













6,737













Contract assets













381,382













292,050













Inventories













224,985













213,075













Total current assets













1,606,744













1,429,687













Property, plant and equipment, net













869,957













807,667













Operating lease right of use asset













78,252













86,286













Other non-current assets













917,541













1,000,023













Total assets













3,472,494













3,323,663









































Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt









$





3,795









$





3,500













Accounts payable













406,221













334,609













Total current liabilities













809,054













703,984













Debt, net of discount













914,359













914,336













Total long-term liabilities













1,099,616













1,108,640













Total equity













1,563,824













1,511,039













Total liabilities and equity













3,472,494













3,323,663



































































































SUPPLEMENTAL DATA











Fourth Quarter









Full Year





























2024









2023









2024









2023













Gross margin













19.4





%













20.3





%









19.5





%









18.5





%













Operating margin













1.4





%













6.1





%









4.8





%









1.9





%

































































End Market Breakdown:





























































Fourth Quarter













































2024









2023

































Aerospace and Defense













47





%













46





%

































Automotive













11





%













15





%

































Data Center Computing













22





%













17





%

































Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation













13





%













16





%

































Networking













7





%













6





%

















































































Stock-based Compensation:





























































Fourth Quarter

































Amount included in:









2024









2023





































Cost of goods sold









$





2,653













$





2,084









































Selling and marketing













1,054

















878









































General and administrative













4,067

















2,891









































Research and development













309

















306









































Total stock-based compensation expense









$





8,083













$





6,159































































































RECONCILIATIONS







1













Fourth Quarter









Full Year





























2024









2023









2024









2023

































































Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation



2



:

















































GAAP gross profit









$





126,541













$





115,368













$





477,375













$





413,268





















Add back item:





















































Amortization of definite-lived intangibles













2,336

















2,335

















9,342

















12,901

























Stock-based compensation













2,653

















2,084

















9,342

















7,455

























Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge













1,635

















(701





)













370

















(1,192





)





















Purchase accounting related inventory markup













-

















-

















-

















327

























Other charges













-

















1,950

















709

















5,324





















Non-GAAP gross profit









$





133,165













$





121,036













$





497,138













$





438,083





















Non-GAAP gross margin













20.5





%













21.3





%













20.4





%













19.6





%

































































Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation



3



:

















































GAAP operating income









$





9,028













$





34,578













$





116,043













$





42,316





















Add back items:





















































Amortization of definite-lived intangibles













9,250

















13,765

















44,892

















61,576

























Stock-based compensation













8,083

















6,159

















29,780

















22,887

























Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment













(1,249





)













-

















(15,669





)













(195





)





















Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge













1,635

















(701





)













370

















(1,192





)





















Purchase accounting related inventory markup













-

















-

















-

















327

























Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges













39,018

















7,241

















58,324

















72,654





















Non-GAAP operating income









$





65,765













$





61,042













$





233,740













$





198,373





















Non-GAAP operating margin













10.1





%













10.7





%













9.6





%













8.9





%

































































Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation



4



:

















































GAAP net income (loss)









$





5,170













$





17,338













$





56,299













$





(18,718





)

















Add back items:





















































Amortization of definite-lived intangibles













9,250

















13,765

















44,892

















61,576

























Stock-based compensation













8,083

















6,159

















29,780

















22,887

























Non-cash interest expense













525

















478

















2,042

















2,204

























Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment













(1,249





)













-

















(15,669





)













(195





)





















Loss on extinguishment of debt













-

















-

















-

















1,154

























Gain on sale of subsidiary













-

















-

















-

















(1,270





)





















Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge













1,635

















(701





)













370

















(1,192





)





















Purchase accounting related inventory markup













-

















-

















-

















327

























Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges













39,018

















7,241

















58,324

















72,654

























Income taxes



5















375

















(1,314





)













2,352

















113





















Non-GAAP net income









$





62,807













$





42,966













$





178,390













$





139,540





















Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share









$





0.60













$





0.41













$





1.71













$





1.33





































































Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:

















































GAAP diluted number of shares













104,576

















104,302

















104,098

















102,744





















Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options













-

















-

















-

















1,851





















Non-GAAP diluted number of shares













104,576

















104,302

















104,098

















104,595





































































Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation



6



:

















































GAAP net income (loss)









$





5,170













$





17,338













$





56,299













$





(18,718





)

















Add back items:





















































Income tax provision













9,161

















546

















27,650

















19,015

























Interest expense













11,204

















13,373

















47,515

















48,124

























Amortization of definite-lived intangibles













9,250

















13,765

















44,892

















61,576

























Depreciation expense













26,524

















25,095

















105,233

















99,155

























Stock-based compensation













8,083

















6,159

















29,780

















22,887

























Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment













(1,249





)













-

















(15,669





)













(195





)





















Loss on extinguishment of debt













-

















-

















-

















1,154

























Gain on sale of subsidiary













-

















-

















-

















(1,270





)





















Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge













1,635

















(701





)













370

















(1,192





)





















Purchase accounting related inventory markup













-

















-

















-

















327

























Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges













38,966

















5,291

















56,439

















67,330





















Adjusted EBITDA









$





108,744













$





80,866













$





352,509













$





298,193





















Adjusted EBITDA margin













16.7





%













14.2





%













14.4





%













13.4





%

































































Free cash flow reconciliation:

















































Operating cash flow









$





86,054













$





47,470













$





236,894













$





187,284





















Capital expenditures, net













(52,761





)













(45,954





)













(152,871





)













(159,737





)

















Free cash flow









$





33,293













$





1,516













$





84,023













$





27,547































1



This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.



























2



Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, and other charges.



























3



Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.



























4



This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.



























5



Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.



























6



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.































TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.













REVISED HISTORICAL Selected Unaudited Financial Information













(In thousands, except per share data)













































































































































































































REVISED HISTORICAL RECONCILIATIONS







1









Q1 2023









Q2 2023









Q3 2023









Q4 2023









Full Year 2023





Q1 2024









Q2 2024









Q3 2024









Q4 2024









Full Year 2024













































































































Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation



2



:





























































































GAAP net income (loss)





$





(5,814





)









$





6,824













$





(37,066





)









$





17,338













$





(18,718





)









$





10,466













$





26,352













$





14,311













$





5,170













$





56,299





















Add back items:

































































































Amortization of definite-lived intangibles









27,772

















6,275

















13,764

















13,765

















61,576

















13,765

















12,591

















9,286

















9,250

















44,892

























Stock-based compensation









5,240

















5,121

















6,367

















6,159

















22,887

















6,787

















6,580

















8,330

















8,083

















29,780

























Non-cash interest expense









727

















497

















502

















478

















2,204

















518

















506

















493

















525

















2,042

























Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment









(173





)













(22





)













-

















-

















(195





)













-

















(14,420





)













-

















(1,249





)













(15,669





)





















Loss on extinguishment of debt









-

















1,154

















-

















-

















1,154

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

























(Gain) loss on sale of subsidiary









(1,339





)













69

















-

















-

















(1,270





)













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

























Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge









(2,128





)













867

















770

















(701





)













(1,192





)













(752





)













(434





)













(79





)













1,635

















370

























Purchase accounting related inventory markup









163

















164

















-

















-

















327

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

























Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges









5,944

















12,277

















47,192

















7,241

















72,654

















3,738

















11,308

















4,260

















39,018

















58,324

























Income taxes



3











(11,744





)













(182





)













13,353

















(1,314





)













113

















(1,735





)













(2,352





)













6,064

















375

















2,352





















Non-GAAP net income - AS REPORTED





$





18,648













$





33,044













$





44,882













$





42,966













$





139,540













$





32,787













$





40,131













$





42,665













$





62,807













$





178,390





















Adjust for unrealized foreign exchange:

































































































Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange









(2,419





)













(2,216





)













570

















5,026

















961

















(4,277





)













79

















16,207

















(13,048





)













(1,039





)





















Income taxes



3











411

















377

















(178





)













(724





)













(114





)













599

















(11





)













(2,089





)













1,630

















129





















Non-GAAP net income - AS ADJUSTED





$





16,640













$





31,205













$





45,274













$





47,268













$





140,387













$





29,109













$





40,199













$





56,783













$





51,389













$





177,480





















































































































Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share - AS REPORTED





$





0.18













$





0.32













$





0.43













$





0.41













$





1.33













$





0.31













$





0.39













$





0.41













$





0.60













$





1.71

























Impact from unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange (after tax)









(0.02





)













(0.02





)













0.00

















0.04

















0.01

















(0.04





)













0.00

















0.14

















(0.11





)













(0.01





)

















Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share - AS ADJUSTED





$





0.16













$





0.30













$





0.43













$





0.45













$





1.34













$





0.28













$





0.39













$





0.55













$





0.49













$





1.70

















































































































Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:





























































































GAAP diluted number of shares









102,381

















104,820

















103,510

















104,302

















102,744

















104,098

















103,889

















103,828

















104,576

















104,098





















Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options









1,949

















-

















1,419

















-

















1,851

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-





















Non-GAAP diluted number of shares









104,330

















104,820

















104,929

















104,302

















104,595

















104,098

















103,889

















103,828

















104,576

















104,098

















































































































Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation



4



:





























































































GAAP net income (loss)





$





(5,814





)









$





6,824













$





(37,066





)









$





17,338













$





(18,718





)









$





10,466













$





26,352













$





14,311













$





5,170













$





56,299





















Add back items:

































































































Income tax provision (benefit)









(7,924





)













6,586

















19,807

















546

















19,015

















3,603

















4,180

















10,706

















9,161

















27,650

























Interest expense









12,807

















11,843

















10,101

















13,373

















48,124

















12,324

















12,219

















11,768

















11,204

















47,515

























Amortization of definite-lived intangibles









27,772

















6,275

















13,764

















13,765

















61,576

















13,765

















12,591

















9,286

















9,250

















44,892

























Depreciation expense









25,253

















24,937

















23,870

















25,095

















99,155

















24,696

















26,184

















27,829

















26,524

















105,233

























Stock-based compensation









5,240

















5,121

















6,367

















6,159

















22,887

















6,787

















6,580

















8,330

















8,083

















29,780

























Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment









(173





)













(22





)













-

















-

















(195





)













-

















(14,420





)













-

















(1,249





)













(15,669





)





















Loss on extinguishment of debt









-

















1,154

















-

















-

















1,154

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

























(Gain) loss on sale of subsidiary









(1,339





)













69

















-

















-

















(1,270





)













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

























Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge









(2,128





)













867

















770

















(701





)













(1,192





)













(752





)













(434





)













(79





)













1,635

















370

























Purchase accounting related inventory markup









163

















164

















-

















-

















327

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

























Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges









4,668

















10,904

















46,467

















5,291

















67,330

















3,900

















11,308

















2,265

















38,966

















56,439





















Adjusted EBITDA - AS REPORTED





$





58,525













$





74,722













$





84,080













$





80,866













$





298,193













$





74,789













$





84,560













$





84,416













$





108,744













$





352,509





















Adjusted EBITDA margin - AS REPORTED









10.7





%













13.7





%













14.7





%













14.2





%













13.4





%













13.1





%













14.0





%













13.7





%













16.7





%













14.4





%

















Adjust for unrealized foreign exchange:

































































































Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange









(2,419





)













(2,216





)













570

















5,026

















961

















(4,277





)













79

















16,207

















(13,048





)













(1,039





)

















Adjusted EBITDA - AS ADJUSTED





$





56,106













$





72,506













$





84,650













$





85,892













$





299,154













$





70,512













$





84,639













$





100,623













$





95,696













$





351,470





















Adjusted EBITDA margin - AS ADJUSTED









10.3





%













13.3





%













14.8





%













15.1





%













13.4





%













12.4





%













14.0





%













16.3





%













14.7





%













14.4





%















































































































































































































1



This information provides revised reconciliations of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. TTM has determined that it is appropriate to exclude the impact of unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses from its non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS. We believe the exclusion of these non-cash, non-operational, impacts from our non-GAAP financial measures will provide a more transparent and consistent measure of our core operating performance across reporting periods. Therefore, this schedule provides revised reconciliations to these non-GAAP measures which exclude the respective unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and each quarterly reporting period therein.The "AS REPORTED" lines reflect the respective non-GAAP measure as it was originally reported. The "AS ADJUSTED" lines reflect the results of the adjustments to exclude unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss from all periods presented. The first and second quarters and full year of fiscal year 2023 have also been recast to reclassify certain amounts between "Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment" and "Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges" in order to align with the current classifications of these respective amounts for comparative purposes.















































































































2



This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain (loss) on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. The "AS REPORTED" lines reflect the respective non-GAAP measure as it was originally reported. The "AS ADJUSTED" lines reflect the results of the adjustments to exclude unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss from all periods presented.















































































































3



Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.















































































































4



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, (gain) loss on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The "AS REPORTED" lines reflect the respective non-GAAP measure as it was originally reported. The "AS ADJUSTED" lines reflect the results of the adjustments to exclude unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss from all periods presented.











Contact:







Sameer Desai,





Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations





Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com





714-327-3050



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.