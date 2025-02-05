TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

TTM Technologies reports Q4 2024 sales of $651 million, with GAAP net income of $5.2 million and significant growth in key sectors.
TTM Technologies, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, showcasing significant growth. For Q4 2024, net sales reached $651 million, a notable increase from $569 million in Q4 2023, with a GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, affected by a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge. Non-GAAP net income was $62.8 million, translating to $0.60 per diluted share, indicating strong operational performance. The company highlighted a record aerospace and defense backlog of $1.56 billion and record revenues from its data center computing segment, now representing 22% of total revenues. For the full year 2024, TTM's net sales rose 9.4% to $2.4 billion, resulting in a GAAP net income of $56.3 million compared to a net loss the prior year. The company anticipates Q1 2025 revenues to be between $600 million and $640 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share to range from $0.37 to $0.43, while also emphasizing its commitment to maintaining a solid balance sheet.
- TTM Technologies reported a record A&D program backlog of $1.56 billion, highlighting strong demand and future growth potential in the aerospace and defense sector.
- Fourth quarter net sales reached $651.0 million, a notable increase from $569.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, indicating strong revenue growth.
- Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter increased to $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $43.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, demonstrating improved profitability.
- TTM generated $236.9 million in operating cash flow for the full year 2024, which allowed the company to strengthen its balance sheet and return capital to shareholders through stock buybacks.
- GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was significantly lower at $9 million compared to $34.6 million in the same quarter of 2023, largely due to a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.
- GAAP net income decreased to $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, down from $17.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting a substantial decline in profitability.
- The company highlighted uncertainties in predicting future GAAP net income, citing difficulties due to highly variable factors beyond their control, which raises concerns about the reliability of their financial outlook.
What are TTM Technologies' fourth quarter 2024 results?
TTM reported net sales of $651.0 million with a GAAP net income of $5.2 million for Q4 2024.
How did TTM Technologies perform in fiscal year 2024?
TTM's net sales increased to $2.4 billion, marking a 9.4% growth compared to fiscal year 2023.
What is TTM's outlook for the first quarter of 2025?
TTM estimates revenues between $600 million and $640 million for Q1 2025, with non-GAAP net income forecasted at $0.37 to $0.43 per share.
What drove TTM's revenue growth in 2024?
Revenue growth in 2024 was primarily driven by demand in Aerospace and Defense, plus Data Center Computing spurred by generative AI.
When will TTM host a conference call about its results?
TTM will host a conference call on February 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$TTMI Insider Trading Activity
$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $625,000.
- DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $487,519.
- SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,400 shares for an estimated $445,443.
- TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743
- JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150.
- CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $125,727
- ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 644 shares for an estimated $14,966
- TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524
$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 2,524,656 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,074,972
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,168,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,321,475
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,019,151 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,599,505
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,017,916 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,576,967
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD added 839,096 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,313,502
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC added 750,280 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,692,610
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 693,364 shares (+1224.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,653,893
SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, which ended on December 30, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Net sales were $651.0 million
GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $14.1 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange gain
Non-GAAP net income was $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, inclusive of a $14.1 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange gain
Cash flow from operations was $86.1 million, or 13.2% of sales
Book to bill of 1.09 for the fourth quarter
A&D program backlog a record $1.56 billion
Data Center Computing revenues a record 22% of total company revenues
Fourth Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $651.0 million, compared to $569.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment compared to GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $34.6 million.
GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment, compared to GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $17.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $14.1 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain, compared to a $7.0 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $62.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $43.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $14.1 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain, compared to a $7.0 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $108.7 million, or 16.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $80.9 million, or 14.2% of sales for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $14.1 million foreign exchange gain, compared to a $7.0 million foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.
“We delivered a solid quarter with revenues and non-GAAP EPS above the high end of the guided range. Revenues reflected the fourth consecutive quarter of year on year growth due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense, Data Center Computing and Networking end markets, the latter two being driven by generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Operating margins were double digit for the second consecutive quarter and reflected continued solid execution. In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 13.2% of revenues enabling the company to maintain a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x,” concluded Mr. Edman.
Full Year 2024 Results
Net sales for 2024 increased to $2.4 billion from $2.2 billion in 2023, a 9.4% increase.
GAAP operating income for 2024 was $116.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This compares to a GAAP operating income for 2023 of $42.3 million, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.
GAAP net income for 2024 was $56.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This compares to a GAAP net loss for 2023 of $18.7 million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for 2024 was $178.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. This compares to 2023 non-GAAP net income of $139.5 million, or $1.33 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $352.5 million, or 14.4% of net sales, compared to $298.2 million, or 13.4% of net sales, for 2023.
"Our employees delivered outstanding results in 2024 for TTM. Revenue growth of 9.4% was driven by generative AI in the Data Center Computing market and continued strength in the Aerospace and Defense market. Revenue fall through, favorable product mix, and improved execution helped to grow margins and non-GAAP EPS year on year," continued Edman. “We continue to execute on our strategic priorities by growing Aerospace and Defense revenues 12% year on year, opening a new manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia, supporting customer supply chain resiliency needs and starting construction on a new ultra-HDI manufacturing facility in Syracuse, New York. Finally, in 2024, we generated $236.9 million in operating cash flow which enabled us to strengthen our balance sheet, refinance our Term Loan, and return $34.5 million of capital to our shareholders through our stock buy back program.”
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2025, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $600 million to $640 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.37 to $0.43 per diluted share.
With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.
Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results and the first quarter 2025 outlook on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.
Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link
TTM Technologies, Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 conference call
. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link
TTM Technologies Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 webcast
. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.
To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at
TTM Technologies Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 webcast
.
About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at
www.ttm.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.
About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.
A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
- Tables Follow -
TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
650,965
$
569,039
$
2,442,753
$
2,232,567
Cost of goods sold
524,424
453,671
1,965,378
1,819,299
Gross profit
126,541
115,368
477,375
413,268
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
19,977
18,677
80,030
76,922
General and administrative
45,266
37,802
170,107
149,631
Research and development
7,923
7,590
31,845
27,272
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
6,914
11,430
35,550
48,675
Impairment of goodwill
32,600
-
32,600
44,100
Restructuring charges
4,833
5,291
11,200
24,352
Total operating expenses
117,513
80,790
361,332
370,952
Operating income
9,028
34,578
116,043
42,316
Interest expense
(11,204
)
(13,373
)
(47,515
)
(48,124
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(1,154
)
Gain on sale of subsidiary
-
-
-
1,270
Other, net
16,507
(3,321
)
15,421
5,989
Income before income taxes
14,331
17,884
83,949
297
Income tax provision
(9,161
)
(546
)
(27,650
)
(19,015
)
Net income (loss)
$
5,170
$
17,338
$
56,299
$
(18,718
)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.05
$
0.17
$
0.55
$
(0.18
)
Diluted
0.05
0.17
0.54
(0.18
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
101,981
102,327
101,781
102,744
Diluted
104,576
104,302
104,098
102,744
Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:
Weighted-average shares outstanding
101,981
102,327
101,781
102,744
Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options
2,595
1,975
2,317
-
Diluted shares
104,576
104,302
104,098
102,744
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
December 30, 2024
January 1, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
$
503,932
$
450,208
Accounts and notes receivable, net
448,611
413,557
Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property
-
6,737
Contract assets
381,382
292,050
Inventories
224,985
213,075
Total current assets
1,606,744
1,429,687
Property, plant and equipment, net
869,957
807,667
Operating lease right of use asset
78,252
86,286
Other non-current assets
917,541
1,000,023
Total assets
3,472,494
3,323,663
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
$
3,795
$
3,500
Accounts payable
406,221
334,609
Total current liabilities
809,054
703,984
Debt, net of discount
914,359
914,336
Total long-term liabilities
1,099,616
1,108,640
Total equity
1,563,824
1,511,039
Total liabilities and equity
3,472,494
3,323,663
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gross margin
19.4
%
20.3
%
19.5
%
18.5
%
Operating margin
1.4
%
6.1
%
4.8
%
1.9
%
End Market Breakdown:
Fourth Quarter
2024
2023
Aerospace and Defense
47
%
46
%
Automotive
11
%
15
%
Data Center Computing
22
%
17
%
Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation
13
%
16
%
Networking
7
%
6
%
Stock-based Compensation:
Fourth Quarter
Amount included in:
2024
2023
Cost of goods sold
$
2,653
$
2,084
Selling and marketing
1,054
878
General and administrative
4,067
2,891
Research and development
309
306
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
8,083
$
6,159
RECONCILIATIONS
1
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2024
2023
2024
2023
Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation
2
:
GAAP gross profit
$
126,541
$
115,368
$
477,375
$
413,268
Add back item:
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
2,336
2,335
9,342
12,901
Stock-based compensation
2,653
2,084
9,342
7,455
Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge
1,635
(701
)
370
(1,192
)
Purchase accounting related inventory markup
-
-
-
327
Other charges
-
1,950
709
5,324
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
133,165
$
121,036
$
497,138
$
438,083
Non-GAAP gross margin
20.5
%
21.3
%
20.4
%
19.6
%
Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation
3
:
GAAP operating income
$
9,028
$
34,578
$
116,043
$
42,316
Add back items:
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
9,250
13,765
44,892
61,576
Stock-based compensation
8,083
6,159
29,780
22,887
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(1,249
)
-
(15,669
)
(195
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge
1,635
(701
)
370
(1,192
)
Purchase accounting related inventory markup
-
-
-
327
Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges
39,018
7,241
58,324
72,654
Non-GAAP operating income
$
65,765
$
61,042
$
233,740
$
198,373
Non-GAAP operating margin
10.1
%
10.7
%
9.6
%
8.9
%
Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation
4
:
GAAP net income (loss)
$
5,170
$
17,338
$
56,299
$
(18,718
)
Add back items:
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
9,250
13,765
44,892
61,576
Stock-based compensation
8,083
6,159
29,780
22,887
Non-cash interest expense
525
478
2,042
2,204
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(1,249
)
-
(15,669
)
(195
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
1,154
Gain on sale of subsidiary
-
-
-
(1,270
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge
1,635
(701
)
370
(1,192
)
Purchase accounting related inventory markup
-
-
-
327
Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges
39,018
7,241
58,324
72,654
Income taxes
5
375
(1,314
)
2,352
113
Non-GAAP net income
$
62,807
$
42,966
$
178,390
$
139,540
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
0.60
$
0.41
$
1.71
$
1.33
Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:
GAAP diluted number of shares
104,576
104,302
104,098
102,744
Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options
-
-
-
1,851
Non-GAAP diluted number of shares
104,576
104,302
104,098
104,595
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
6
:
GAAP net income (loss)
$
5,170
$
17,338
$
56,299
$
(18,718
)
Add back items:
Income tax provision
9,161
546
27,650
19,015
Interest expense
11,204
13,373
47,515
48,124
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
9,250
13,765
44,892
61,576
Depreciation expense
26,524
25,095
105,233
99,155
Stock-based compensation
8,083
6,159
29,780
22,887
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(1,249
)
-
(15,669
)
(195
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
1,154
Gain on sale of subsidiary
-
-
-
(1,270
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge
1,635
(701
)
370
(1,192
)
Purchase accounting related inventory markup
-
-
-
327
Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges
38,966
5,291
56,439
67,330
Adjusted EBITDA
$
108,744
$
80,866
$
352,509
$
298,193
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.7
%
14.2
%
14.4
%
13.4
%
Free cash flow reconciliation:
Operating cash flow
$
86,054
$
47,470
$
236,894
$
187,284
Capital expenditures, net
(52,761
)
(45,954
)
(152,871
)
(159,737
)
Free cash flow
$
33,293
$
1,516
$
84,023
$
27,547
1
This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.
2
Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, and other charges.
3
Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.
4
This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.
5
Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
6
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
REVISED HISTORICAL Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
REVISED HISTORICAL RECONCILIATIONS
1
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Full Year 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Full Year 2024
Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation
2
:
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(5,814
)
$
6,824
$
(37,066
)
$
17,338
$
(18,718
)
$
10,466
$
26,352
$
14,311
$
5,170
$
56,299
Add back items:
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
27,772
6,275
13,764
13,765
61,576
13,765
12,591
9,286
9,250
44,892
Stock-based compensation
5,240
5,121
6,367
6,159
22,887
6,787
6,580
8,330
8,083
29,780
Non-cash interest expense
727
497
502
478
2,204
518
506
493
525
2,042
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(173
)
(22
)
-
-
(195
)
-
(14,420
)
-
(1,249
)
(15,669
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1,154
-
-
1,154
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on sale of subsidiary
(1,339
)
69
-
-
(1,270
)
-
-
-
-
-
Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge
(2,128
)
867
770
(701
)
(1,192
)
(752
)
(434
)
(79
)
1,635
370
Purchase accounting related inventory markup
163
164
-
-
327
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges
5,944
12,277
47,192
7,241
72,654
3,738
11,308
4,260
39,018
58,324
Income taxes
3
(11,744
)
(182
)
13,353
(1,314
)
113
(1,735
)
(2,352
)
6,064
375
2,352
Non-GAAP net income - AS REPORTED
$
18,648
$
33,044
$
44,882
$
42,966
$
139,540
$
32,787
$
40,131
$
42,665
$
62,807
$
178,390
Adjust for unrealized foreign exchange:
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange
(2,419
)
(2,216
)
570
5,026
961
(4,277
)
79
16,207
(13,048
)
(1,039
)
Income taxes
3
411
377
(178
)
(724
)
(114
)
599
(11
)
(2,089
)
1,630
129
Non-GAAP net income - AS ADJUSTED
$
16,640
$
31,205
$
45,274
$
47,268
$
140,387
$
29,109
$
40,199
$
56,783
$
51,389
$
177,480
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share - AS REPORTED
$
0.18
$
0.32
$
0.43
$
0.41
$
1.33
$
0.31
$
0.39
$
0.41
$
0.60
$
1.71
Impact from unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange (after tax)
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
0.00
0.04
0.01
(0.04
)
0.00
0.14
(0.11
)
(0.01
)
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share - AS ADJUSTED
$
0.16
$
0.30
$
0.43
$
0.45
$
1.34
$
0.28
$
0.39
$
0.55
$
0.49
$
1.70
Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:
GAAP diluted number of shares
102,381
104,820
103,510
104,302
102,744
104,098
103,889
103,828
104,576
104,098
Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options
1,949
-
1,419
-
1,851
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP diluted number of shares
104,330
104,820
104,929
104,302
104,595
104,098
103,889
103,828
104,576
104,098
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
4
:
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(5,814
)
$
6,824
$
(37,066
)
$
17,338
$
(18,718
)
$
10,466
$
26,352
$
14,311
$
5,170
$
56,299
Add back items:
Income tax provision (benefit)
(7,924
)
6,586
19,807
546
19,015
3,603
4,180
10,706
9,161
27,650
Interest expense
12,807
11,843
10,101
13,373
48,124
12,324
12,219
11,768
11,204
47,515
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
27,772
6,275
13,764
13,765
61,576
13,765
12,591
9,286
9,250
44,892
Depreciation expense
25,253
24,937
23,870
25,095
99,155
24,696
26,184
27,829
26,524
105,233
Stock-based compensation
5,240
5,121
6,367
6,159
22,887
6,787
6,580
8,330
8,083
29,780
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(173
)
(22
)
-
-
(195
)
-
(14,420
)
-
(1,249
)
(15,669
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1,154
-
-
1,154
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on sale of subsidiary
(1,339
)
69
-
-
(1,270
)
-
-
-
-
-
Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge
(2,128
)
867
770
(701
)
(1,192
)
(752
)
(434
)
(79
)
1,635
370
Purchase accounting related inventory markup
163
164
-
-
327
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges
4,668
10,904
46,467
5,291
67,330
3,900
11,308
2,265
38,966
56,439
Adjusted EBITDA - AS REPORTED
$
58,525
$
74,722
$
84,080
$
80,866
$
298,193
$
74,789
$
84,560
$
84,416
$
108,744
$
352,509
Adjusted EBITDA margin - AS REPORTED
10.7
%
13.7
%
14.7
%
14.2
%
13.4
%
13.1
%
14.0
%
13.7
%
16.7
%
14.4
%
Adjust for unrealized foreign exchange:
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange
(2,419
)
(2,216
)
570
5,026
961
(4,277
)
79
16,207
(13,048
)
(1,039
)
Adjusted EBITDA - AS ADJUSTED
$
56,106
$
72,506
$
84,650
$
85,892
$
299,154
$
70,512
$
84,639
$
100,623
$
95,696
$
351,470
Adjusted EBITDA margin - AS ADJUSTED
10.3
%
13.3
%
14.8
%
15.1
%
13.4
%
12.4
%
14.0
%
16.3
%
14.7
%
14.4
%
1
This information provides revised reconciliations of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. TTM has determined that it is appropriate to exclude the impact of unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses from its non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS. We believe the exclusion of these non-cash, non-operational, impacts from our non-GAAP financial measures will provide a more transparent and consistent measure of our core operating performance across reporting periods. Therefore, this schedule provides revised reconciliations to these non-GAAP measures which exclude the respective unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and each quarterly reporting period therein.The "AS REPORTED" lines reflect the respective non-GAAP measure as it was originally reported. The "AS ADJUSTED" lines reflect the results of the adjustments to exclude unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss from all periods presented. The first and second quarters and full year of fiscal year 2023 have also been recast to reclassify certain amounts between "Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment" and "Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges" in order to align with the current classifications of these respective amounts for comparative purposes.
2
This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain (loss) on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. The "AS REPORTED" lines reflect the respective non-GAAP measure as it was originally reported. The "AS ADJUSTED" lines reflect the results of the adjustments to exclude unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss from all periods presented.
3
Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
4
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, loss on extinguishment of debt, (gain) loss on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The "AS REPORTED" lines reflect the respective non-GAAP measure as it was originally reported. The "AS ADJUSTED" lines reflect the results of the adjustments to exclude unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss from all periods presented.
Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.