TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on July 30, 2025

TTM Technologies will host a conference call on July 30, 2025, to discuss Q2 performance and financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

TTM Technologies, Inc. will hold a conference call on July 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial performance for the second quarter of 2025. Participants can register for the call through a provided link to receive dial-in information and a unique PIN, and the call will also be simulcast on the company’s website with a recording available for one week afterward. The company plans to release its second quarter financial results after market close on the same day. TTM Technologies is recognized as a leading manufacturer of various technology solutions, including RF components and advanced printed circuit boards, with a focus on helping customers accelerate product development.

Potential Positives

TTM Technologies, Inc. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 performance, indicating proactive communication with stakeholders.

The planned release of second quarter 2025 financial results reflects transparency and accountability, enhancing investor confidence.

The conference call will be accessible to a wide audience through registration and a webcast, demonstrating a commitment to open investor relations.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is the TTM Technologies Q2 2025 conference call?

The TTM Technologies Q2 2025 conference call is scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I listen to the TTM Technologies conference call?

You can listen to the call by registering through the provided link or by accessing the webcast on the TTM website.

Will the conference call be available later?

Yes, the webcast will be accessible for one week after the live event.

What financial results will TTM Technologies announce?

TTM Technologies will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 following the market closure on July 30, 2025.

Who can I contact for more information about TTM Technologies?

For more information, you can contact Sameer Desai at sameer.desai@ttmtech.com or call 714-327-3050.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,278 shares for an estimated $1,488,263 .

. DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,446 shares for an estimated $1,110,518 .

. DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,170 shares for an estimated $990,313 .

. DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $750,000 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (See remarks.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $294,987

CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D Sector President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,661 .

. STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 460 shares for an estimated $12,111

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TTMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTMI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTMI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTMI forecast page.

$TTMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTMI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TTMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

William Stein from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $43.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $40.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Mike Crawford from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/01/2025

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif. , July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 performance.





Access to the conference call will be available by clicking on the registration link





TTM Technologies, Inc. second quarter 2025 conference call





. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link





TTM Technologies Inc. second quarter 2025 webcast





. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.





TTM Technologies will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.







About TTM







TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at



www.ttm.com



.





Contact:





Sameer Desai,





Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations







sameer.desai@ttmtech.com











714-327-3050



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.