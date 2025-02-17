TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Succession of Chief Operating Officer as James P. Walsh Set to Take Over in July 2025

TTM Technologies announces Jim Walsh as new COO, succeeding Philip Titterton, who transitions to an advisory role.

Quiver AI Summary

TTM Technologies, Inc. has announced a planned succession change, with James P. Walsh set to become Chief Operating Officer on July 1, 2025, as Philip Titterton transitions to an advisory role following 33 years of dedicated service. CEO Tom Edman praised Titterton for his commitment to the company's cultural values and operational leadership. Walsh, who has over 25 years of operations management experience and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Operations for North America, will take on this new role, bringing a strong educational background with degrees from Santa Clara University, Stanford University, and UCLA. TTM Technologies is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including RF components and printed circuit boards.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a planned succession change demonstrates a proactive approach to leadership continuity, ensuring stability within the company.

Jim Walsh's extensive experience in operations management is likely to bring new insights and strategies that can enhance TTM's operational performance.

The recognition of Philip Titterton's 33 years of service highlights TTM's commitment to valuing long-term employees and maintaining a strong company culture.

Potential Negatives

Transitioning leadership can create uncertainty among employees and clients, potentially affecting morale and operational continuity.

The statement of potential differences between preliminary financial results and final disclosures raises concerns about financial transparency and reliability.

Highlighting risks and uncertainties without providing concrete strategies to mitigate them may contribute to investor anxiety regarding future performance.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Operating Officer of TTM Technologies?

James P. Walsh will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer starting July 1, 2025.

What position will Philip Titterton take after stepping down?

Philip Titterton will transition to an advisory role and assist with special operations projects.

How long has Philip Titterton been with TTM Technologies?

Philip Titterton has dedicated 33 remarkable years of service to TTM Technologies.

What experience does Jim Walsh bring to TTM Technologies?

Jim Walsh has over 25 years of operations management experience and held senior roles at TTM since 2019.

What is TTM Technologies known for?

TTM Technologies is a global manufacturer specializing in technology solutions, including RF components and advanced printed circuit boards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) sold 24,792 shares for an estimated $633,594

DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,028 shares for an estimated $625,840 .

. SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,400 shares for an estimated $445,443 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743

DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $247,019

JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150 .

. CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $125,727

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 644 shares for an estimated $14,966

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (“TTM”) (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), today announced that in a planned succession change, James P. Walsh (“Jim”) will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer beginning July 1, 2025 and Philip Titterton (“Phil”), TTM’s current Chief Operating Officer, will take on an advisory position for the foreseeable future with TTM and assist with special operations projects.





“It is with immense gratitude and respect that I congratulate Phil on 33 remarkable years of dedicated service to TTM. His unwavering commitment to TTM’s cultural values of integrity, teamwork, clear communications and performance excellence has not only shaped our organization but has set a standard for operational leadership in our industry. As Phil transitions to his new advisory role, we are equally excited about our succession plan and the opportunity to welcome Jim Walsh as our incoming Chief Operating Officer effective in July. We are confident that the legacy of excellence Phil has built will continue to thrive under Jim’s leadership,” commented Tom Edman, CEO of TTM.





Jim Walsh brings over twenty-five years of operations management experience to his new assignment, and is currently TTM’s Senior Vice President of Operations (North America) & Global EHSS&S (“Environmental, Health & Safety, Security, and Sustainability”). Jim joined TTM in 2019 in a Senior Operations Leadership role and has held progressively expanding responsibilities since that time. Jim received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Santa Clara University, Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and Master of Business Administration from University of California, Los Angeles.





About TTM





TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at



www.ttm.com



.





Forward-Looking Statements





The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.





















Winnie Ng





Vice President, Corporate Marketing





TTM Technologies, Inc.





+852 2660 4287 / +1 714 327 3000







winnie.ng@ttm.com







Sameer Desai





Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations





TTM Technologies, Inc.





+1 714 327 3050







sameer.desai@ttmtech.com









