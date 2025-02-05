TTM TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $TTMI Reports Quarterly Earnings

TTM TECHNOLOGIES ($TTMI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $650,970,000, beating estimates of $642,816,923 by $8,153,077.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

TTM TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $625,000 .

. DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $487,519 .

. SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,400 shares for an estimated $445,443 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743

JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150 .

. CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $125,727

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 644 shares for an estimated $14,966

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

TTM TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of TTM TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TTM TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $27,476,606 of award payments to $TTMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

