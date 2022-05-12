TTM Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TTMI

In trading on Thursday, shares of TTM Technologies Inc (Symbol: TTMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.82, changing hands as low as $13.65 per share. TTM Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTMI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.66 per share, with $15.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.