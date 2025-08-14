TTM Technologies Appoints Edwin Roks As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) announced Thursday the appointment of Edwin Roks as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2, 2025.

Roks succeeds Thomas Edman, who will be retiring, as previously disclosed, after serving as the company's CEO since 2014.

Edman will become an advisor to the Chairman to assist with the CEO transition, which is expected to last until January 1, 2026, and will continue to serve on the Board and the Government Security Committee beyond that date.

In addition, the Company announced that Roks has been appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as a Class II director on the Board, effective September 2, 2025. Roks fills the Class II director vacancy, with a term expiring at the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders.

Roks brings a wealth of experience in the aerospace and defense and industrial electronics industries, having most recently served as CEO of Teledyne Technologies Inc. until April 2025.

Before this position, he served as Executive Vice President and President of Teledyne Digital Imaging, Teledyne's largest segment. Previously, he served as President of Teledyne DALSA Inc. and before that, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Teledyne Technologies. Roks joined Teledyne with the acquisition of DALSA Inc. in 2011.

Roks joined DALSA in 2005 from Philips, where he served as Chief Technology Officer of Philips Polymer Vision and R&D Director of Philips Imaging Business Line. He has a long and distinguished history in Semiconductor and Imaging.

