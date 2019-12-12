TTM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tata Motors Ltd (Symbol: TTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.44, changing hands as high as $12.27 per share. Tata Motors Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTM's low point in its 52 week range is $7.38 per share, with $17.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.21.

