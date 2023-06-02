TTK Prestige (NSE:TTKPRESTIG) Price Target Decreased by 7.08% to 849.53

The average one-year price target for TTK Prestige (NSE:TTKPRESTIG) has been revised to 849.53 / share. This is an decrease of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 914.30 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 737.30 to a high of 1,029.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.21% from the latest reported closing price of 718.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTK Prestige. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTKPRESTIG is 0.01%, a decrease of 20.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

