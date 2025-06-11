$TTI stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTI stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,413,117 of trading volume.

$TTI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TTI:

$TTI insiders have traded $TTI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT HALLEAD (VP-Treasurer & IR) purchased 76,131 shares for an estimated $208,598

ANGELA D JOHN purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $49,320

$TTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $TTI stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

