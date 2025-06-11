$TTI stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTI stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,413,117 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TTI:
$TTI Insider Trading Activity
$TTI insiders have traded $TTI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KURT HALLEAD (VP-Treasurer & IR) purchased 76,131 shares for an estimated $208,598
- ANGELA D JOHN purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $49,320
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $TTI stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,655,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,920,800
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 2,251,256 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,564,220
- GENDELL JEFFREY L removed 1,049,081 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,524,912
- ICON ADVISERS INC/CO added 1,036,000 shares (+156.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,480,960
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 864,793 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,905,704
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 821,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,940,271
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 803,910 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,701,137
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $TTI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.