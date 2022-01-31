TTGT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of TechTarget Inc (Symbol: TTGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.57, changing hands as high as $83.42 per share. TechTarget Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTGT's low point in its 52 week range is $63.76 per share, with $111.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.94.

