TTE's Q3 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat Estimates as Production Ramp-Up

TotalEnergies SE TTE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.77 (€1.50) per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 by 2.2%. The bottom line improved 1.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.74 (€1.58).

TTE’s Total Revenues

Total revenues for the third quarter were $48.69 billion, which declined from the year-ago reported figure of $52.02 billion by 6.4%. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.1 billion by 18.5%.

TTE’s Q3 Production Details

In the third quarter, hydrocarbon production averaged 2,508 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Mboe/d”), up 4.1% year over year. This year-over-year increase was due to contributions from start-ups and the ramp-up of production from existing assets. Contributions from acquired assets also boosted production volumes.



In the reported quarter, liquid production averaged 1,553 thousand barrels per day, up nearly 5.9% year over year.



Quarterly gas production was 5,182 thousand cubic feet per day, up 1.7% year over year.

TTE’s Realized Price

The quarterly realized price for Brent was down 13.9% to $69.1 per barrel from $80.3 in the year-earlier period. The average realized liquid price was $66.5 per barrel, down 13.6% year over year.



Realized gas prices were up 4.8% year over year to $5.5 per thousand British thermal units ("Btu").



Realized LNG prices were down 10.1% year over year to $8.91 per thousand Btu.

Highlights of TTE’s Release

Net power production was 12.6 terawatt hours in the third quarter of 2025, up 13.5% year over year. Nearly 65% of the power generated came from renewable sources.



Net operating income was $4.66 billion, up 0.5% year over year due to strong contribution from the Refining & Chemical segment.



Interest expenses were $808 million, up 1.4% from the prior-year period.



In the third quarter of 2025, TotalEnergies acquired assets worth $474 million and sold assets worth $855 million.



TotalEnergies repurchased 99 million shares worth $6 billion in the first nine months of 2025 and in third-quarter 2025, it repurchased 36.8 million shares worth $2.3 billion.

TTE’s Segmental Details

Exploration & Production’s operating earnings were $2.16 billion, down 12.6% from $2.48 billion in the year-ago period.



Integrated LNG’s operating income was $0.85 billion, down 19.8% from $1.06 billion in the year-earlier quarter.



Integrated Power’s operating income was $571 million, up 17.7% from $485 million in the year-ago quarter.



Refining & Chemicals’ operating income of $687 million increased 185.1% from $241 million in the prior-year quarter.



Marketing & Services’ operating income of $380 million increased 4.4% from $364 million in the third quarter of 2024.

TTE’s Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2025, were $23.41 billion compared with $25.84 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Gearing, including leases, was 22.1% at the end of the third quarter of 2025 compared with 17.9% at third-quarter 2024-end.



Cash flow from operating activities in third-quarter 2025 was $8.35 billion, up 16.4% year over year.

TTE’s Guidance

TotalEnergies expects fourth-quarter 2025 production volumes to be in the range of 2,525-2,575 Mboe/d.



TTE anticipates investing in the range of $17-$17.5 billion in 2025. The company plans to buy back shares worth up to $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

TTE’s Zacks Rank

