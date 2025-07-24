TTE's Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat Estimates, Share Buyback Continues

TotalEnergies SE TTE reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.57 (€1.38) per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 by 3.08%. The bottom line also declined 20.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.98 (€1.85).

TTE’s Total Revenues

Total revenues for the second quarter were $49.62 billion, which declined from the year-ago reported figure of $53.74 billion by 7.7%. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.2 billion by 37.2%.

TTE’s Q2 Production Details

In the second quarter, hydrocarbon production averaged 2,503 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 2.5% year over year. This year-over-year increase was due to contributions from start-ups and the ramp-up of production from existing assets. Contributions from acquired assets also boosted production volumes.



In the reported quarter, liquid production averaged 1,506 thousand barrels per day, up nearly 2% year over year.



Quarterly gas production was 5,655 thousand cubic feet per day, up 4.2% year over year.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

TTE’s Realized Price

The quarterly realized price for Brent was down 20.1% to $67.9 per barrel from $85 in the year-earlier period. The average realized liquid price was $65.6 per barrel, down 19% year over year.



Realized gas prices were up 11.5% year over year to $5.63 per thousand British thermal units ("Btu").



Realized LNG prices were down 2.4% year over year to $9.10 per thousand Btu.

Highlights of TTE’s Release

Net power production was 11.6 terawatt hours in the second quarter of 2025, up 27.5% year over year. Nearly 72.4% of the power generated came from renewable sources.



Net operating income was $4.39 billion, down 17.8% year over year due to lower realized oil prices and refining margins. Despite strong production volumes, the decline in realized oil prices adversely impacted the operating income.



Interest expenses were $816 million, up 12.6% from the prior-year period.



In the second quarter of 2025, TotalEnergies acquired assets worth $2.1 billion and sold assets worth $293 million.



TotalEnergies repurchased 62 million shares worth $3.7 billion in the first half of 2025 and in second-quarter 2025 it repurchased 28.5 million shares worth $1.7 billion.

TTE’s Segmental Details

Exploration & Production’s operating earnings were $1.97 billion, down 25.9% from $2.67 billion in the year-ago period.



Integrated LNG’s operating income was $1.04 billion, down 9.6% from $1.15 billion in the year-earlier quarter.



Integrated Power’s operating income was $574 million, up 114.3% from $502 million in the year-ago quarter.



Refining & Chemicals’ operating income of $389 million declined 39.1% from $639 million in the prior-year quarter.



Marketing & Services’ operating income of $412 million increased 8.7% from $379 million in the second quarter of 2024.

TTE’s Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, were $20.42 billion compared with $25.84 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Gearing, including leases, was 22.6% at the end of the second quarter of 2025 compared with 15.3% at second-quarter 2024-end.



Cash flow from operating activities in second-quarter 2025 was $5.96 billion, down 33.8% year over year.

TTE’s Guidance

TotalEnergies expects third-quarter 2025 production volumes to improve in the range of 3% year over year.



TTE anticipates investing in the range of $17-$17.5 billion in 2025, of which $4.5 billion will be dedicated to low-carbon energies. The company plans to buy back shares worth up to $2 billion in the third quarter.

TTE’s Zacks Rank

TotalEnergies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.76%. DVN’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 41.84%.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 68.93%.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 74.1%.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.