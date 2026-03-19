TTE's Global Presence in LNG Expands, New Production Begins in Angola

TotalEnergies TTE recently announced that production had started from the Quiluma field in Angola, where the company holds an 11.8% stake. Other partners in the project include Azule Energy (37.4%), Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (31%) and Sonangol E&P (19.8%).



The project represents the first development of a non-associated gas field in Angola. Gas from the field will provide a stable supply to the Angola LNG plant, which exports liquefied natural gas to markets in Europe and Asia. At plateau levels, the field is expected to produce around 330 million cubic feet of gas per day, equivalent to about 2 million tons of LNG annually.

TotalEnergies has extensive LNG operations across the globe, and this LNG development will strengthen its position in the global LNG market. The company targets over 44 million tons of LNG sales in 2026. The Quiluma project will contribute to TTE’s LNG sales growth target set for 2026.



Last year, TotalEnergies entered into an agreement to acquire a 49% interest in natural gas-producing assets in the Anadarko Basin operated by Continental Resources. The addition of these low-cost, long plateau assets, which are well connected to Henry Hub through existing midstream infrastructure, strengthens TotalEnergies’ integration across the LNG value chain in the United States.

LNG Demand Focus in the Upcoming Year

LNG demand is driven by Asian economic growth, rising clean energy demand and AI-driven power requirements. The expected increase in global demand for LNG will not only benefit TotalEnergies but also create new opportunities for Shell plc SHEL, one of the largest operators in LNG globally.



Shell recently stated that worldwide LNG demand is expected to rise 54% to 68% by 2040, mainly driven by growing demand from Asian countries.



Shell reaffirmed its goal of increasing LNG sales by 4% to 5% annually through 2030. In 2025, the company’s LNG sales rose 11%, driven by record cargo deliveries and the ramp-up of LNG Canada.

Share Price Movement of TTE

In the past month, TotalEnergies' have rallied 16.8% compared with the industry’s 17.8% growth.



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TTE’s Zacks Rank

TotalEnergies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks to consider from the same sector are Archrock, Inc. AROC and TechnipFMC FTI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is $2.01 and has moved up to 5.79%. Archrock delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.01% in the last four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI's 2026 EPS is pegged at $2.89 and has moved up to 17.69%. TechnipFMC missed the estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and surpassed three quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.90%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.