TTEK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $153.30, changing hands as high as $153.49 per share. Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEK's low point in its 52 week range is $118.55 per share, with $192.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.64.

