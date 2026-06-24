TTEK Clinches Single-Award Contract From Encina Wastewater Authority

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK recently announced that it has secured a single-award deal from Encina Wastewater Authority (EWA). The latest deal will involve the company providing digital automation and operational technology network solutions for EWA’s Cogeneration Low-Emission Augmentation and Retrofit (CLEAR) project in California.



As part of the deal, Tetra Tech will help in installing microgrid control and gas conditioning systems within the digital infrastructure of the facility. TTEK’s digital systems professionals will work on integrating information systems across biological trickling filters, oxidation catalyst emissions controls, a digester biogas conditioning facility, a 1-megawatt linear generator facility and a 1.5 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.



This will improve the wastewater treatment process by enhancing the biogas efficiency and reducing emissions, thereby supporting EWA in offering reliable wastewater treatment and resource recovery services.



This deal is a testimony to the long-standing collaboration between both the entities. It’s worth noting that TTEK has been providing operational technology and systems integration services since 2017.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In June 2026, TTEK secured a contract from Chelan County Public Utility District (“PUD”) for the Hydropower Dam Spillway Modernization Project at the Rock Island and Rocky Reach hydroelectric dams in Washington. The company will serve as the lead design engineer as part of a team that includes Kuney Construction and J.F. Brennan.



Also, it recently secured an engineering and technical consultancy framework from a Scotland-based company, Scotland Excel, to provide services for infrastructure and environmental projects across Scotland.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Tetra Tech is benefiting from its diversified business model, strong demand across client sectors and a robust backlog, supporting revenue growth and prompting it to raise its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 3.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s 2.5% growth.



Rising costs could weigh on TTEK’s profitability in the coming quarters. The company’s international presence exposes it to currency swings and economic challenges in global markets.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below:



Quanta Services PWR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Quanta Services has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR’s 2026 earnings has increased 5.9%.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Sterling Infrastructure delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.1%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for STRL’s 2026 earnings has increased 41.7%.



Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. CDNL presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Cardinal Infrastructure delivered an earnings surprise of 27.8% in the last reported quarter.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for CDNL’s 2026 earnings has increased 14%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.