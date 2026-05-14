TTEC Plummets 50% in a Year: How Should Investors Play the Stock Now?

TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC stock has plummeted 50.1% in a year compared with the industry's 10.3% rally and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 31.7% growth.

TTEC’s industry peers, GDS Holdings GDS and GigaCloud Technology GCT, performed better than the company. GDS Holdings and GigaCloud Technology have surged 67.5% and 103.2%, respectively, in the same period.

1-Year Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The TTEC stock has declined 15.5% in the past month compared with GigaCloud Technology’s 18.2% dip, while GDS Holdings has moved up 6.5%.

Let us delve deeper to find out what the appropriate move is that investors should make.

TTEC’s AI-Strategy: Means to Expand Client Base & Market

TTEC identifies a market gap and incorporates its proprietary tools with AI to deliver secure and swift results to its clients. It aims at combining premier tech partnerships with its bespoke software to optimize clients’ tech stack, turning AI into a tool to augment associates, eliminating extra costs and delivering insight-led growth.

TTEC’s AI strategy does not eliminate human interaction, but rather enhances it. During the first-quarter 2026earnings call Kenneth Tuchman, the CEO, stated that the goal is to optimize the human-to-tech interface, automating tedious tasks so associates can leverage tailored insights to deliver more bespoke and high-value customer experiences.

This strategy in place increased interview-to-hire rates by 25%, with early signs of hiring quality and retention. In learning and performance, more than 100 Engage clients and above 25,000 associates now operate on the TTEC Perform platform.

Apart from these operational enhancements, TTEC has witnessed improvements in net promoter score and higher quality scores linked to AI-enabled coaching and support. Also, it has delivered solid results with its accent softening and language translation platforms.

TTEC’s AI strategy is successful at improving client engagement, winning deals and improving operational metrics. The strategy in place is made to be durable and future-proof, making the company a differentiated, end-to-end customer experience (CX) transformation partner. Also, AI-backed strategy positions the company to capture a fair share of the CX transformation market.

TTEC’s Liquidity Profile Enhances With FCF Recovery

TTEC ended 2025 with a noteworthy improvement in its free cash flow (FCF). While the company took a significant hit in 2024, registering a negative $104 million in FCF, it made a massive turnaround in 2025 with $83 million in FCF. Management held the discontinuation of the accounts receivable factoring facility to be the primary factor of the 2024 drag. However, in 2025, TTEC stabilized internal cash generation, leading to the recovery.

During the first quarter of 2026, the company generated $23 million in FCF, a jump from the year-ago quarter’s $22 million and the preceding quarter’s negative $9 million.

The FCF improvement positively impacted the company’s liquidity profile. During the first quarter of 2026, TTEC’s current ratio stood at 2.01, an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s 1.96 and the preceding quarter’s 1.89. A current ratio of more than 1 bodes well with investors as it signals TTEC’s efficacy in covering short-term obligations.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTEC’s FY26 Sales Outlook Dull, Bottom-Line Strength Persists

For revenues, the consensus mark is pinned at $2 billion, indicating a 4.9% decline from the preceding year’s actual. While the top-line prospects appear sluggish, the Zack Consensus Estimate for EPS is held at $1.2, implying 9.1% year-over-year growth. EPS is expected to grow 8% over the next five years.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTEC’s Operational Inefficiency: Threat to Earnings Power & Valuation

During the first quarter of 2026, TTEC witnessed a 7.1% year-over-year decline in its revenues. This plunge was triggered as both of its segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage, reported 5.7% and 7.5% year-over-year declines, respectively.

Despite a 6.3% slip in operating expenses, the company’s operating margin dipped by 80 basis points (bps). On a segment basis, TTEC Digital experienced a 410-bps decline in the operating margin, while TTEC Engage kept it at 4.3%, flat with the year-ago quarter.

This operational setback, coupled with a loss of 11 cents per share, elevates the uncertainty around earnings power and affects valuation support until recovery is evident. While reaffirmed guidance, improving retention, widening offshore mix and AI-backed efficiency form a well-constructed path to recovery in the latter half of the year, margin expansion, backlog conversion and stable tax would confirm whether TTEC can restore investor confidence.

Verdict: Hold TTEC Now

TTEC operates a client-focused AI strategy that optimizes the client tech stack. However, it does not eliminate human interaction, but rather integrates it to make associates more efficient. This strategy positions the company to improve client engagement and capture a fair share of the CX transformation market.

TTEC holds a solid liquidity profile that stems from its significant FCF recovery in 2025. While its bottom-line prospects appear strong, the top-line outlook is worrisome. TTEC’s operating margin decline is a red flag for its efficiency in core operations, which, when combined with net loss, raises valuation concerns.

Weighing these pros and cons, we recommend investors hold this stock for now. Potential buyers are urged to refrain from buying this stock for now and make a move after ensuring TTEC’s ability to deliver solid margins supports valuation.

TTEC has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GDS Holdings (GDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.