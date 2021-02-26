TTEC Holdings (TTEC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC will report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 1, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 51.8%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $506.3 million, indicating 9.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from expanding Government and commercial clientele, increased contribution from higher growth, higher margin offerings and acquisitions of VoiceFoundry and SCR Serendebyte.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 70 cents, suggesting 7.7% year-over-year growth. Improved top-line scale, and an increased mix of higher-margin verticals and offeringsare likely to have benefited the bottom line

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for TTEC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TTEC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

