TTEC Holdings (TTEC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.42, changing hands as low as $40.42 per share. TTEC Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.53 per share, with $50.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.62.

