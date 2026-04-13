TTEC Holdings Stock Drops 32% in Six Months: Should You Buy the Dip?

TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC stock has declined 32.3% over the past six months compared with the industry's 12% dip and against the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 4.1% growth.

6-Month Share Price Performance

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TTEC’s industry peers, GDS Holdings GDS and GigaCloud Technology GCT, performed better than the company. GDS Holdings and GigaCloud Technology have gained 266% and 105.8%, respectively, in the same period.

Recent performance reveals that the TTEC stock has dipped 29.4% in the past month, while GigaCloud Technology has experienced a 5.2% upside and GDS Holdings has moved down 2.7%.

Let us delve deeper to find out whether TTEC is a suitable stock for your portfolio.

TTEC’s AI-Led CX Engine & Operational Roadmap

TTECHoldings’ AI strategy involves incorporating this technology into fundamental operations to drive internal efficiency and client value. Kenneth Tuchman, the CEO, stated that management expects to achieve nearly 100% AI adoption with its current clients by the end of 2026. This adoption particularly refers to clients utilizing the company’s internal AI tools, including talent acquisition automation, quality assurance and language translation.

In the fourth quarter of 2025earnings call the CEO stated that the company is entering into a hybrid era where focus is heightened on the convenience and personalization of Agentic AI, but demands human trust and authenticity for high-stakes interactions.

The company is leading a standard procedure to incorporate AI functionality into every TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital opportunity. By structuring modern data estates required for advanced CX engines, the company is actively aiding clients in navigating system sprawl.

TTEC’s pivot from on-premise centers to AI-ready platforms is based on shifting focus from managing costs to mastering outcomes. It paves the roadway for the company to capture a larger share of the $400-billion market as companies actively search for partners that can mold AI potential into operational success.

TTEC’s Solid Liquidity Position

The company experienced a massive turnaround in 2025, registering $83 million in free cash flow against a negative $104 million in the preceding year. While the company experienced significant drag in 2024 due to the discontinuation of the accounts receivable factoring facility, it managed to stabilize internal cash generation in 2025, resulting in a notable recovery.

The liquidity position was solidified by a current ratio of 1.89 reported in the fourth quarter of 2025, an improvement from the preceding quarter’s 1.75 and higher than the industry’s 1.57. A current ratio of more than 1 demonstrates heightened efficacy in covering short-term obligations.

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Kenneth Wagers, the CFO, stated that the company is committed to increasing its EBITDA and operating income, boosting margins and lowering debt. This strategy, combined with a capital expenditure of 1.8-2% of revenues, is vital to TTEC’s ability to enhance liquidity.

TTEC’s Bottom-Line Outlook Display Strength

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.2, suggesting 9.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for 2027 is kept at $1.33, indicating a 10.8% year-over-year rise. EPS is anticipated to register an 8% jump in the next five years.

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Over the past 60 days, two 2026 EPS estimates have moved upward, with no downward adjustment. For 2027, there have been no changes to analyst estimates or revisions.

Verdict: Buy TTEC Now

The company pivoted to an AI-driven CX highflier from a traditional cost-center model. A nearly 100% AI integration across all contracts by the end of 2026, TTEC is positioned to capture a large chunk of the $400-million CX market. It is impressive how the company has moved from a negative $104-million free cash flow to $83 million in 2025, highlighting operational improvement.

On the liquidity front, the company has made significant progress, as evidenced by a current ratio of 1.89, not only improving from the preceding quarter but also outpacing the industry average. The company demonstrates strong liquidity and tech-driven scalability, which, when combined with a strong bottom-line prospect, compels us to recommend that investors buy this stock right now.

TTEC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.