TTEC Holdings Special Committee retains legal and financial advisors

TTEC Holdings (TTEC) announced that the previously established Special Committee of TTEC’s Board of Directors has retained Rothschild & Co as its independent financial advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its independent legal advisor, to assist with its review and evaluation of the previously announced unsolicited, preliminary, non-binding proposal letter, dated September 27, 2024, from TTEC founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Tuchman, to acquire the shares of the company’s common stock not already owned by Tuchman and his controlled affiliates at a proposed purchase price of $6.85 per share and any alternatives. The Special Committee, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, is carefully evaluating and considering Tuchman’s proposal and has not yet determined whether it is appropriate to pursue this transaction or other alternatives. No action is required by TTEC stockholders at this time.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TTEC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.