TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) investors are sitting on a loss of 55% if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 56% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 12% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 39% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately TTEC Holdings reported an EPS drop of 38% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 56% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on TTEC Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that TTEC Holdings shareholders are down 55% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 23%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TTEC Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that TTEC Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

