TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at TTEC Holdings' (NASDAQ:TTEC) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TTEC Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$240m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$484m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, TTEC Holdings has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the IT industry.

NasdaqGS:TTEC Return on Capital Employed February 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TTEC Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TTEC Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TTEC Holdings Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 156% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On TTEC Holdings' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that TTEC Holdings has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 195% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

