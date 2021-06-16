TTEC Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTEC) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

TTEC Holdings' (NASDAQ:TTEC) stock is up by 7.8% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study TTEC Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TTEC Holdings is:

30% = US$160m ÷ US$535m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.30 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

TTEC Holdings' Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that TTEC Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, TTEC Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 29% was to be expected.

We then compared TTEC Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:TTEC Past Earnings Growth June 16th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is TTEC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is TTEC Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

TTEC Holdings' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 34%, meaning the company retains 66% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like TTEC Holdings is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, TTEC Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 19% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with TTEC Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

