TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2020

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TTEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.65% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTEC was $58.69, representing a -3.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.61 and a 123.33% increase over the 52 week low of $26.28.

TTEC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). TTEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 27.3%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

