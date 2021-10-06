TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.3% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of TTEC was $94.52, representing a -16.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.37 and a 74.65% increase over the 52 week low of $54.12.
TTEC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Unity Software Inc. (U). TTEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.05%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ttec Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTTEC
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2021
- Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021
- BHP Group Limited (BHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2021
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2021