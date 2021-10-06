TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.3% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTEC was $94.52, representing a -16.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.37 and a 74.65% increase over the 52 week low of $54.12.

TTEC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Unity Software Inc. (U). TTEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.05%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

