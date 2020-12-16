TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TTEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.44, the dividend yield is 10.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTEC was $78.44, representing a 6.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.87 and a 198.48% increase over the 52 week low of $26.28.

TTEC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). TTEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 58.52%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

