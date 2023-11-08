TTEC Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.8 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $25.0 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TTEC Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $603.0 million from $592.5 million last year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.8 Mln. vs. $25.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $603.0 Mln vs. $592.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.11-$2.27 Full year revenue guidance: $2.433-$2.453 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.