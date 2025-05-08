TTEC HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $TTEC Reports Quarterly Earnings

TTEC HOLDINGS ($TTEC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $534,230,000, beating estimates of $517,964,670 by $16,265,330.
TTEC HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of TTEC HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 903,090 shares (+79.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,971,166
- UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 889,929 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,440,745
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 813,479 shares (+118.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,059,260
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 544,000 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,714,560
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 477,858 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,384,511
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 258,222 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,288,527
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 253,218 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,263,557
