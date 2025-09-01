TTE & XING Mobility to Unlock High-Growth Battery Cooling Market

TotalEnergies SE TTE announced that TotalEnergies Lubrifiants and XING Mobility have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly promote cutting-edge immersion cooling battery systems. In order to expand into energy storage solutions, mobility, and backup power for artificial intelligence data centers, the partnership will first optimize and promote electrified marine applications.



Through this strategic alliance, XING Mobility's cutting-edge immersion cooling battery system — first created for high-performance electric sports cars and now marketed for larger electric mobility and energy storage system markets — combines with TotalEnergies' experience in advanced fluids and global energy solutions.

Advantages of the Partnership

The collaboration intends to accelerate the integration of high-safety, high-power energy storage systems and next-generation battery cooling technologies in marine solutions recognized by Europe. Critical applications, including sports cars, powered underground mining equipment, and aviation, will also be covered by the partnership. Together, the companies are driving the global shift toward cleaner, safer, and more sustainable electrification across industries.



Scaling this cutting-edge technology into mainstream sectors is made possible by TotalEnergies' strength in advanced dielectric fluids, strong worldwide research and development, and extensive distribution network.



By combining tech innovation and agility (XING Mobility) with industrial-scale execution (TotalEnergies), the alliance reduces execution risks and opens up new revenue streams.

Opportunities for Growth

The main factor driving immersion cooling is the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market. In order to facilitate quicker charging, increase battery range, prolong battery life, and (above all) improve safety by preventing thermal runaway, manufacturers are looking for better thermal management technologies.



The ongoing research will focus on developing more economical and environmentally friendly dielectric fluids, as well as improving system designs for various battery chemistries, including next-generation solid-state batteries.



According to a Market Report Analytics report, a reasonable estimate for the 2025 Immersion Battery Cooling Systems market size could lie in the range of $1.5-$2.5 billion. The report also stated that leading companies like Mahle, Tesla TSLA, and AVL are playing a key role in developing and rolling out immersion cooling technologies, boosting market penetration.

TTE Stock’s Price Performance

In the past month, shares of TotalEnergies have risen 5.5% compared with the industry’s 6.1% growth.



