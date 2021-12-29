TTE or AMRC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Alternative Energy - Other sector might want to consider either TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) or Ameresco (AMRC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Both TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR and Ameresco have a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

TTE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.77, while AMRC has a forward P/E of 54.84. We also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMRC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84.

Another notable valuation metric for TTE is its P/B ratio of 1.20. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AMRC has a P/B of 6.01.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TTE's Value grade of A and AMRC's Value grade of F.

Both TTE and AMRC are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TTE is the superior value option right now.

