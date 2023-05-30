TTE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TotalEnergies SE (Symbol: TTE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.24, changing hands as low as $57.93 per share. TotalEnergies SE shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTE's low point in its 52 week range is $44.61 per share, with $65.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.91.

