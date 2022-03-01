TTE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TotalEnergies SE (Symbol: TTE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.94, changing hands as low as $48.81 per share. TotalEnergies SE shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.33 per share, with $60.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.08.

