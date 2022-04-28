TTE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of TotalEnergies SE (Symbol: TTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.61, changing hands as high as $49.85 per share. TotalEnergies SE shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.33 per share, with $60.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.