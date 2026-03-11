TTDKY vs. LFUS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks are likely familiar with TDK Corp. (TTDKY) and Littelfuse (LFUS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both TDK Corp. and Littelfuse are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

TTDKY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.99, while LFUS has a forward P/E of 24.94. We also note that TTDKY has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LFUS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08.

Another notable valuation metric for TTDKY is its P/B ratio of 2.01. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LFUS has a P/B of 3.32.

These metrics, and several others, help TTDKY earn a Value grade of B, while LFUS has been given a Value grade of D.

Both TTDKY and LFUS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TTDKY is the superior value option right now.

TDK Corp. (TTDKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.