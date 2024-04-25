TTDKY or OSIS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks are likely familiar with TDK Corp. (TTDKY) and OSI Systems (OSIS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, TDK Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while OSI Systems has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that TTDKY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

TTDKY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.41, while OSIS has a forward P/E of 17.39. We also note that TTDKY has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OSIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58.

Another notable valuation metric for TTDKY is its P/B ratio of 1.62. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OSIS has a P/B of 3.09.

These metrics, and several others, help TTDKY earn a Value grade of B, while OSIS has been given a Value grade of C.

TTDKY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that TTDKY is likely the superior value option right now.

