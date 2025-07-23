TTDKY or OSIS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks are likely familiar with TDK Corp. (TTDKY) and OSI Systems (OSIS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, both TDK Corp. and OSI Systems are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TTDKY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.16, while OSIS has a forward P/E of 21.66. We also note that TTDKY has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OSIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84.

Another notable valuation metric for TTDKY is its P/B ratio of 1.9. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, OSIS has a P/B of 4.14.

These metrics, and several others, help TTDKY earn a Value grade of A, while OSIS has been given a Value grade of C.

Both TTDKY and OSIS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TTDKY is the superior value option right now.

