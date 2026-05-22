TTD vs. MGNI: Which Ad-Tech Stock Is the Smarter Pick Now?

Digital advertising remains one of the most attractive long-term growth markets in the technology space. According to a Precedence Research report, the global digital advertising market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.38% from 2026 to 2035.

Both The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD and Magnite, Inc. MGNI play pivotal roles in the digital advertising ecosystem. While TTD is a pure-play ad-tech firm built around a demand-side platform (“DSP”), Magnite is a supply-side platform (“SSP”) that helps publishers manage and sell their ad inventory across various formats, such as streaming, online video, display and audio.

These firms have sizeable exposure to the booming connected TV (“CTV”) and retail media trends. Despite their shared tailwinds, The Trade Desk and Magnite represent very different investment profiles.

Understanding the strengths, weaknesses and risk-reward dynamics of each is essential for determining which stock may be the better pick right now.

TTD: Tailwinds Present Amid Challenges

Increasing digital spending in CTV, particularly for premium content and live sports, is a key growth driver. The shift from linear TV to CTV is still in early stages, providing a long runway for growth. Beyond CTV, retail media has emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas in the digital advertising space. TTD highlighted that the retailers in its data marketplace now represent over 80% of sales from top U.S. retailers, compared with Amazon’s roughly 15% share.

Further, products like Audience Unlimited are demonstrating strong performance by increasing campaign performance and, at the same time, reducing manual effort in the audience selection process, noted TTD.

The Trade Desk’s strategy revolves around the open Internet, which is where price discovery and competition exist, and it continues to expect the open Internet to gain share relative to closed advertising ecosystems. TTD operates a leading DSP that helps advertisers focus on data-driven ads. The company stressed that the ad market is worth $1 trillion TAM and that, eventually, most ad dollars will become data-driven.

The integration of AI across operations and explosive growth in Joint Business Plans (“JBP”) bode well. In the first quarter, the company reported a 55% increase in JBP count and signed some 45 deals in March alone. Strong cash position provides ample flexibility for growth investments while maintaining shareholder returns.

Nonetheless, TTD faces plenty of challenges. Digital advertising spending is prone to macroeconomic fluctuations. If macro headwinds worsen, revenue growth may be pressured by reduced programmatic demand. TTD highlighted ongoing pressure in key verticals such as Food & Drink and Home & Garden amid geopolitical tensions, inflation and consumer softness. While automotive remains strong, it is also impacted by tariffs.

The Trade Desk Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Trade Desk price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

While first-quarter revenues were up 12%, the second-quarter revenues are expected to increase in single digits. For the second quarter, revenues are expected to be $750 million, indicating just 8% growth from the prior-year quarter.

Though TTD is focusing on geographic expansion, executing well across disparate markets can be complex and risky. Embedding AI across the portfolio will further raise capex and operational costs. Rising expenses coupled with investments could compress margins if revenue growth slows.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA margins in 2026 to remain in line with 2025, as it continues investing in AI capabilities, product innovation and go-to-market infrastructure. First-quarter adjusted EDITDA was $206 million compared with $208 million in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted EDITDA margin came in at 30%, down from 34%.

Further, the competitive environment is intensifying. Walled gardens like Meta Platforms, Apple, Alphabet and Amazon offer fierce competition in this space. While CTV remains a strong revenue driver, this market is also increasingly becoming competitive as smaller players like Magnite and PubMatic intensify their efforts.

MGNI: Competing for CTV dollars

Magnite’s core growth engine, CTV business, continues to deliver strong performance. First-quarter 2026 CTV contribution ex-TAC was up 30% year over year, now accounting for 51% of the total revenues. The company noted that the top 10 accounts grew in the mid-30% range year over year.

The rest of the base was up in the mid-20s percentage range. It works with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Roku, Netflix, Paramount, VIZIO, Walmart and Warner Bros. Discovery. Management emphasized live sports as “one of the largest and least penetrated opportunities” in the programmatic space.

Higher uptake of its ClearLine platform and the SpringServe (CTV ad serving and SSP platform) bode well. The SpringServe platform has grown into a full CTV operating system, integrating ad serving, mediation and monetization. Earlier, management had highlighted SpringServe as a critical differentiator due to its playing a key role as the "mediation layer for publishers.”

Like The Trade Desk, MGNI is also embedding AI across its platform to improve pricing, campaign execution, decision-making and workflow automation. While management expects 2026 to be an investment phase, it anticipates that AI will begin contributing meaningfully to revenues in 2027.

Magnite, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Magnite, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Magnite, Inc. Quote

Adjusted EBITDA of $43 million improved 16% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 27% from 25% in the prior-year period. These were driven by improvements in cloud spending and early benefits from AI-driven productivity enhancements. The company expects continued margin expansion and has guided for full-year adjusted EBITDA margins of at least 35.5%, reflecting strong operating leverage.

Magnite’s DV+ (mobile and desktop channels) segment declined 5% year over year in the first quarter. Management acknowledged that certain components of DV+, particularly open web display, are likely to remain challenged, but other areas, such as mobile, app and Commerce Media, are likely to become growth areas.

Like TTD, MGNI also remains prone to macro uncertainty and stiffening competition for ad dollars. In the first quarter, the company experienced softness in major advertising verticals such as automotive and technology due to factors like tariffs, supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty.

Magnite’s cash balance declined significantly from $553 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 to $185 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to debt repayment, buybacks and capital expenditures. Although these are strategic uses, the lower cash position could reduce financial flexibility in the event of an economic downturn. In comparison, TTD ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Share Performance & Valuation for TTD & MGNI

Year to date, TTD and MGNI’s shares have lost 44% and 18.8%, respectively.



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In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, TTD’s shares are trading at 10.07X, lower than MGNI’s 11.98X.



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How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for TTD & MGNI?

Analysts have revised their estimates downwards for TTD’s bottom line for the current year in the past 60 days.



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For MGNI, the estimates are down 6.6% for the current fiscal year in the same period.



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TTD or MGNI: Which Is a Smarter Pick?

TTD and MGNI both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

While TTD remains a high-quality long-term player, MGNI offers a more attractive risk-reward profile as it continues gaining market share in the rapidly growing programmatic advertising space.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.