$TTD stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTD stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,996,896,956 of trading volume.

$TTD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TTD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TTD stock page ):

$TTD insiders have traded $TTD stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY TERRY GREEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 1,496,020 shares for an estimated $182,029,579 .

. DAVID B WELLS sold 28,638 shares for an estimated $2,287,603

LAURA SCHENKEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,183 shares for an estimated $814,841 .

. SAMANTHA JACOBSON (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,298 shares for an estimated $509,550.

$TTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 518 institutional investors add shares of $TTD stock to their portfolio, and 649 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TTD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTD stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to $115,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 02/24.

on 05/08, 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/09, 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/10.

on 05/09, 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/10. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 0 sales.

on 03/06 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/04.

$TTD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTD in the last several months. We have seen 22 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

$TTD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTD recently. We have seen 28 analysts offer price targets for $TTD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $86.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $90.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $68.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $78.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $84.0 on 06/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.