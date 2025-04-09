$TTD stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTD stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $108,087,212 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TTD:
$TTD Insider Trading Activity
$TTD insiders have traded $TTD stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY TERRY GREEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 1,564,999 shares for an estimated $191,236,856.
- LAURA SCHENKEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,818 shares for an estimated $9,797,340.
- SAMANTHA JACOBSON (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 30,657 shares for an estimated $3,852,391.
- JAY R GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,524 shares for an estimated $2,210,754.
- GOKUL RAJARAM sold 1,355 shares for an estimated $159,740
$TTD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 571 institutional investors add shares of $TTD stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 6,437,395 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $756,587,034
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,773,419 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,489,935
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,537,141 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $415,720,181
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 2,628,409 shares (+3037.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,916,909
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,906,373 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,056,018
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,745,034 shares (+202.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,093,846
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,567,661 shares (+3003.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,247,197
$TTD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TTD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/02 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/04.
$TTD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTD in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/20/2024
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024
$TTD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TTD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 01/03/2025
- James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $138.0 on 11/20/2024
- Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $145.0 on 11/11/2024
- Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 11/08/2024
- Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $135.0 on 11/08/2024
- Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $150.0 on 10/28/2024
- Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 10/15/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.