$TTD stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTD stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $108,087,212 of trading volume.

$TTD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TTD:

$TTD insiders have traded $TTD stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY TERRY GREEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 1,564,999 shares for an estimated $191,236,856 .

. LAURA SCHENKEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,818 shares for an estimated $9,797,340 .

. SAMANTHA JACOBSON (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 30,657 shares for an estimated $3,852,391 .

. JAY R GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,524 shares for an estimated $2,210,754 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM sold 1,355 shares for an estimated $159,740

$TTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 571 institutional investors add shares of $TTD stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TTD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/10.

on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/02 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/04.

$TTD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTD in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/20/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024

$TTD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TTD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $138.0 on 11/20/2024

on 11/20/2024 Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $145.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $135.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $150.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 10/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.