TTD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.89, changing hands as low as $75.67 per share. The Trade Desk Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTD's low point in its 52 week range is $46.71 per share, with $114.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.30.

