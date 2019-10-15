TTD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $204.51, changing hands as high as $212.18 per share. The Trade Desk Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTD's low point in its 52 week range is $102.3511 per share, with $289.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.00.

