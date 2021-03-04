TTCF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.15, changing hands as low as $18.92 per share. Tattooed Chef Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTCF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.76 per share, with $28.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.95.

