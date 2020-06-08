TTC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.21, changing hands as high as $74.79 per share. Toro Company shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTC's low point in its 52 week range is $52.1806 per share, with $84.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.