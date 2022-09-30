Markets
TTC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/4/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/4/22, Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 10/18/22. As a percentage of TTC's recent stock price of $86.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TTC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTC's low point in its 52 week range is $71.86 per share, with $106.3093 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.97.

In Friday trading, Toro Company shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

