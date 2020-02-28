TTC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.53, changing hands as low as $70.59 per share. Toro Company shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTC's low point in its 52 week range is $64.7244 per share, with $84.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.